If you preordered a Switch 2 you might want to buy a new Pro controller ASAP
Old controllers are compatible, but missing one very key feature
You probably didn't get your hands on a Switch 2, but if you did, there's something you ought to be aware of.
You know that old Pro controller you have lying around from last generation? Yes, the one with the thumbsticks so worn down they're bordering on F1 tire-level slick.
Well, it works with your brand-spanking-new console! Sort of...
Compatibility comes at a cost
The good news is that old Nintendo Switch Pro controllers are indeed compatible with the Switch 2, so you'll be able to retain your competitive advantage in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate without buying a new one.
The bad news is you won't get the full functionality.
As spotted by Matt Swider, who runs the deals blog The Shortcut, old Pro controllers will have full functionality with games but won't be fully compatible with consoles. Per Nintendo:
"These accessories can be used by connecting wirelessly to Nintendo Switch 2. They can be charged by connecting them to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock via a USB cable."
However:
"You cannot exit sleep mode on Nintendo Switch 2 using the HOME Button on Nintendo Switch controllers."
Yes, you read that correctly: you cannot turn your new Switch console on using your old Pro controller's home button. Needless to say, that's.... very annoying.
Getting your butt up off the couch to press an on/off button in this day and age? Might as well trade in your car for a horse and start greeting your friends as "kind sir."
This bad news means, if waking your console with a button is a priority for you, you'll have to buy an entirely new Switch 2-specific Pro controller for $85.
That's not ideal, considering the console itself is $450 and games are now $80 to $90, but you do at least get some perks for being forced into new hardware.
Switch 2 Pro controller perks
The Switch 2 Pro controller might not be a huge departure from the previous generation, but it does have a couple perks that could make it worth your while.
One of them is Hall Effect joysticks, which differ from regular joysticks since they don't actually make contact with the controller's internal hardware.
Instead, they use magnets that create a degree of separation on the inside which vastly reduces the wear and tear and should greatly increase your controller's longevity.
As someone who abuses controllers playing Super Smash Bros. I personally wouldn't mind a more durable piece of hardware, even if it means spending another $80.
On top of Hall Effect joysticks, the new Pro controllers also have faster charging so that means less time waiting around for controller to gather steam when you inevitably forget to charge in between uses.
I don't mean to spin the annoyance in a positive light. Nintendo is definitely turning up the heat on its fans in pretty much all regards.
Games are more expensive, hardware is more expensive, accessories are (slightly) more expensive. And that's not even factoring in tariffs, really.
Unfortunately, this seems to be the way things are going, however, and I guess if we're going to be forced into buying new hardware the best silver lining I can find is Hall Effect joysticks.
