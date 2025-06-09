Nintendo seems ready for a problem the Switch 2 might face

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already out, and so far, the reviews for the new portable console have been positive. Things might change later down the line if one particular issue resurfaces.

With the original Switch, one prominent issue for the console was Joy-Cons would register some movement even though the controls were not in use. This problem, referred to as drifting, caused Nintendo to acknowledge the problem and set up a repair program to replace the Joy-Cons even if the console is out of warranty. Nintendo was even the subject of a class-action lawsuit over the issue, which it ultimately won.

It appears Nintendo is ready for this problem to resurface on the Switch 2, as its Service Request page does offer to repair or replace a Joy-Con 2 that has the drifting problem. As of the writing of this article, there has yet to be a trend of new Switch 2 consoles having this issue.

The Switch 2 comes with a 12-month manufacturer warranty from Nintendo. It's unclear if Nintendo will offer the same policy for replacing Joy-Cons 2 that begin drifting after the warranty has expired, like with the original Switch. An email was sent to Nintendo about this scenario, and this story will be updated when a response has been received.

A report from Engadget showed how prices for Switch 2 repairs have increased over the original Switch. Sending in a Switch OLED with water damage costs $139, but that same problem for the Switch 2 now runs $179. This does make sense as the Switch 2 is more expensive and uses higher-end components versus what was in the original Switch.

The Joy-Cons on the Switch had a bit of an issue. (Image credit: Nintendo)

What's this drifting problem?

There are two main causes for the drifting issue in the Joy-Cons. The first is a buildup of dirt and debris within the controller itself. The second, and the likely more common issue, is worn-out contacts in the controller. In both cases, drifting takes time to manifest, hence the reason this problem started trending years after the console's release in 2017.

Drifting is actually a common problem with analog controllers. To counter this issue, which stems from how the analog sticks use electrical resistance to detect movement, there are Hall Effect joysticks. These particular controls use magnets and electrical conductors instead, and because this method doesn't have actual physical contact between the parts, it's less likely to wear out.

According to an interview from April with Nintendo's Nate Bihldorff, senior vice president of product development & publishing at Nintendo of America, the Joy-Con 2s would not have Hall Effect joysticks. No specific reason was given for why this method was not being used on the Switch 2.

Early reviews for the Joy-Con 2s have been positive, with reviewers feeling sturdier than the originals. It remains to be seen if this issue will come up again on the Switch 2.