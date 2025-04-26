Nintendo issues alert to Switch 2 prospective buyers ahead of launch

The Swtich 2 is just over a month away from launch.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders began on April 24 at retailers, and it was, it's safe to say, quite a mess. Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop had their sites bombarded with gamers and bots looking to preorder the Switch successor. But these retailers are not the only places to get a Switch 2.

Nintendo also plans on getting in on the action, as it will have preorders for the Switch 2 on its Nintendo Store. There are some requirements to get an invite to purchase the console, such as having a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours, as of April 2, 2025, when the Switch 2 was revealed. There is, however, an additional catch for those who are depending on Nintendo to get their hands on a Switch 2 when it launches on June 5.

Nintendo gave an update on its preorders, saying that if you order with them, there's a good chance you'll have to wait until after the launch date to get a Switch 2.

"Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed," Nintendo said. "Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy On June 5, select Best Buy stores in the U.S. will open at 12 a.m. ET for preorder pickup. I recommend using Best Buy's store locator to find the closest location near you. You may sign up here to get notifications from Best Buy about all things Nintendo Switch 2. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: $499 at Best Buy Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $499 at Best Buy. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. On June 5, select Best Buy stores in the U.S. will open at 12 a.m. ET for preorder pickup. I recommend using Best Buy's store locator to find the closest location near you. You may sign up here to get notifications from Best Buy about all things Nintendo Switch 2. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Its a trick to get a Switch.

The Switch 2 is shaping up to be not only Nintendo's most successful launch, but it could also be the biggest console launch ever. Analysts predict Nintendo will sell 6 to 8 million units at launch, according to a Bloomberg report.

The demand for the Switch 2 is so massive in Japan that Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had to apologize for not anticipating the huge interest from Japanese gamers after the company received 2.2 million applications for a Switch 2 preorder.

“This number far exceeds our expectations, and far exceeds the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered from the My Nintendo Store on June 5,” Furukawa wrote on X via Nintendo’s official Japanese account.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Switch 2, in the U.S., faced a sudden obstacle not long after its reveal, thanks to President Donald Trump.

On April 2, Trump revealed a list of tariffs for countries the U.S. traded with. Japan, where Nintendo is located, and Vietnam, where the Switch 2 is being manufactured, were hit hard with tariffs, receiving a 24% tariff and 46% tariff, respectively. The president has since put a pause on these tariffs, but still states that he will institute tariffs again in the future.

While the price of the Switch 2 console remains at the announced $450, with the Mario Kart World Bundle at $500, the Switch 2 accessories did increase in price by, in most cases, $5. The likely reason for this increase is the continued tariffs on China, with imports from the country receiving a 145% tariff. There is speculation that the number may drop soon.

The China tariff is already taking its toll on other handheld console makers. Anbernic, a Chinese company that makes Game Boy clones, stopped shipments of its product to the U.S. over tariffs. Funstock, a U.K.-based online retailer that sells the Evercade retro handheld, announced it would stop taking orders from the U.S. due to the current trade war.