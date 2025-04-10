Tariffs have me seriously considering a hyper-repairable laptop. Here's why.

Laptop prices could skyrocket over the next few years, which is why it's more important than ever before to consider repairability before buying your next laptop.

The ever-evolving tide of tariffs implemented by the Trump administration are making buying a laptop (or any tech, for that matter) expensive and complicated. Laptop manufacturers are even pausing sales and increasing prices in response to the situation.

So, if you're in need of a new laptop to tide you over for the next few years, you want to make sure you're getting something that's repairable, meaning it's easy to fix or replace parts if needed so you don't need to buy a whole new laptop.

Right now, only one brand is making it easy for consumers to repair their laptops, and it just re-opened pre-orders for its most affordable laptop yet.

With a recession looming, I might just snag one while the Framework Laptop 12 is still affordable.

Framework delays (and un-delays) laptop pre-orders in tariff turmoil

Framework is a smaller, lesser-known laptop brand but one of the most innovative in my opinion. Its laptops are designed with repairability front and center.

You can even buy a Framework laptop in a "DIY" configuration with a guide showing you how to assemble it yourself. You can also choose to order your laptop without an operating system so you can install Linux for free, rather than paying over $100 for Windows 11. Of course, there are also pre-built Windows models available if you're not interested in the DIY side of things.

Regardless, Framework laptops are designed to be repairable so they last longer, saving you money in the long run and helping reduce waste. No other laptop brand makes it as easy to repair your laptop as Framework does, at least at the time of writing.

Framework is just as suspectible to the chaos of tariffs as any other tech company, though. The launch of its latest, and cheapest, laptop was delayed earlier this week only for that delay to get reversed the next day after a temporary pause in tariffs.

Framework also had to remove the lowest-priced model of its Laptop 13 due to the tariffs. Luckily, the Laptop 12 is available for pre-order for now after the earlier delay.

The Framework Laptop 12 is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 laptop with a cute and fun design you can easily pop open on your own if you ever need to increase your storage or replace the battery down the line. Starting at just $549, it's a good pick for students or anyone looking for a sub-$1,000 laptop that will hold up.

Framework Laptop 12: $549 at frame.work Modular, repairable 2-in-1 starting at $549 Choose between 13th-gen Intel i3 and i5 processors and five different color options. First batch of pre-orders begins shipping in June 2025.

Why Framework laptops are the only brand I'd buy right now

I've reviewed dozens of laptops, some of which I've really loved and others that I would gladly pass on. However, right now the only laptop brand I'd consider buying from would be Framework.

That's because Framework is one of the only brands putting a real emphasis on repairability and longevity.

Over the next few years, saving as much money as possible and maximizing the value of every dollar spent on your tech could be absolutely crucial for many people.

The uncertainty and chaos of tariffs are sparking widespread price hikes on new tech and, in some cases, making it more difficult to get new devices at all (like with the lowest-price configuration of the Framework Laptop 13).

So, it's a good idea to get any new devices you need sooner rather than later and get a device that will last years and survive an accident or two. That means you want to focus on something that's repairable so you can fix it if needed, rather than being forced to spend hundreds or thousands on a completely new device.

For instance, while a laptop like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i may look sleek and classy, its design is not ideal for frugal users because the glass lid could be easy to break and expensive (or even impossible) to repair.

Right now, the best way to get the most value out of your tech is to focus on durability, longevity, and repairability, and that's where Framework stands apart.