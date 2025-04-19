Framework Laptop 13 AMD edition reviews: Lots of power but at a hefty price

The early reviews for Framework's Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen AI 300) are in, and the early buzz is mostly positive.

The general sentiment from reviewers is that Framework's laptops get better over time, and the AMD Ryzen AI 300 edition is the latest step in the climb to modular laptop greatness.

Framework announced the updated Framework Laptop 13 with AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors back in February.

While we're still hoping to get our own hands on a Framework Laptop 13, we missed the early review round, so here's a look at what others are saying.

What do the reviews have to say so far?

(Image credit: Framework)

Brandon Hill over at Tom's Hardware gave the Framework Laptop 13 (Ryzen AI 300) a 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing "Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 gives the Framework Laptop 13 a performance injection, but battery life suffers."

Hill does give Framework credit for its modularity and repairability options, but cautions "that customization and upgrade prowess comes at a price premium compared to other systems. For example, the Dell XPS 13 (9350) offers similar performance, nearly 8 hours of additional runtime per charge, and costs just $1,599 (or $1,899 for a 1600p display). The Lenovo Yoga 9i is also sub-$1,900, comes with twice the memory, a 3840 x 2400 display, and lasts longer per charge."

Matthew Buzzi of PC Mag awarded the Framework Laptop 13 a 4-star rating because "the updated Framework Laptop 13 is the best yet, with a quick AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor, long battery life, and the company's signature modular component design for excellent future upgradability and sustainability."

Antonio G. Di Benedetto of The Verge was a bit more effusive of the Framework Laptop 13, arguing "If you value repairability and upgradability in a laptop, there’s no competition for the Framework 13. I’m a big fan of what this company stands for, and with the Framework 13, it continues to deliver on its promise of a modular, repairable, upgradeable laptop."

Notebook Check's Allen Ngo awarded the Framework a score of 84% for the performance improvements of the Ryzen AI 9 platform. Ngo writes, "The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a sizable upgrade over the 2024 Core Ultra 7 or Zen 4 Ryzen U configurations.

Performance has improved without needing to up the power envelope or enlarge the cooling solution to maintain part compatibility with older Laptop 13.5 configurations. If you don't need all that performance, then older configurations of the Laptop 13.5 can still provide essentially the same user experience for less."

Should you jump on the Framework bandwagon?

(Image credit: Framework)

Framework laptops are an enthusiast's dream. A laptop with almost desktop-like modularity, upgradeability, and repairability. With more chipset options for motherboards, full I/O port customization, and even multiple display options you have more flexibility than ever with a Framework laptop.

But the formula isn't quite perfected yet. If you're okay getting a laptop with a subpar display, middling audio, and have the spare change to drop on a modular laptop now, the Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen AI 300) is the best option so far.

Or you could wait for Framework to iron out the kinks of the Laptop 16, assuming Framework can get the thermals to handle Intel and AMD's most powerful mobile CPUs.