Lenovo’s new P14s mobile workstation could be a MacBook competitor

Lenovo just gave its ThinkPad portfolio a major update, bringing additional workstation and business laptops in the P and L series.

The standout of the update batch is the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6, an ultra-light and portable workstation powered by the latest AMD Pro processors.

As a thin, light, and powerful mobile workstation, the P14s Gen 6 could prove to be a competitor for the MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024) and the HP ZBook Ultra 14.

Lenovo is also updating the ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 with AMD's latest Pro processors, and the L series laptops in the 13, 14, and 16-inch variants will be updated with AMD and Intel SKUs.

While the P16s and L-series ThinkPads are getting updated, the P14s is the ThinkPad we think is most likely to make it onto our list of Best workstation laptops or Best Lenovo ThinkPads.

ThinkPad P14s Gen 6

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The sixth-generation ThinkPad P14s will feature processor options up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370, graphics up to the AMD Radeon 890M, up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a 14-inch display. Display panel options include a 1920x 1200 IPS or 2880 x 1800 OLED monitor.

While Lenovo has made the P14s an integrated GPU-only workstation, AMD's latest generation of integrated graphics blew us away in our initial testing of the Ryzen AI 300 series. And the P14s is designed to handle CAD and BIM workloads, making it a solid choice for STEM and architecture students.

The P14s Gen 6 is also Lenovo's thinnest and lightest mobile workstation, weighing just 3.06 pounds and measuring 0.63-inches at it's thickest point.

Between its AMD Ryzen AI 300 processor, slick integrated Radeon graphics, and light and thin size, the P14s is absolutely portable and powerful enough to give the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024) a run for its money.

While HP's ZBook Ultra 14 G1a will be a more powerful workstation with the AMD Ryzen AI Max chipset, the P14s Gen 6 will likely offer better battery life since it's Ryzen AI PRO 300 chip requires far less power.

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 will be available starting May 2025, with U.S. pricing expected to start at $1,579.

ThinkPad P16s Gen 4

(Image credit: Lenovo)

For workstation users who need a bit more screen real estate, Lenovo is also updating the P16s with the latest AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370.

The P16s can also be configured with integrated graphics up to the Radeon 890M, up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The 16-inch model has two display options: a 1920 x 1200 IPS or a 3840 x 2400 OLED panel.

With its larger screen, the P16s Gen 4 is a little thicker and heavier than the P14s, weighing 3.77 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches at its thickest point.

Because the P16s Gen 4 is a mobile workstation with integrated graphics only, it isn't quite a MacBook Pro 16 competitor, but it should still be a worthy option for architects or STEM researchers who need a fully mobile workstation laptop.

The ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 will be available starting May 2025, with U.S. pricing expected to start at $1,619.

ThinkPad L Series

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is also updating the L series of business laptops, offering the latest AMD and Intel CPUs.

Configuration options will include Intel Core Ultra 200U series processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors up to the Ryzen 7 PRO. The L series laptops, in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch variants will come with integrated Intel or AMD graphics.

System memory can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM for the L13 Gen 6 or 64GB of RAM for the L14 Gen 6 and L16 Gen 2. Storage can be configured up to 1TB for the L13, or up to 2TB for the L14 and L16 models.

Each of the L series laptops comes with multiple panel options, ranging from a 1920 x 1200 IPS touch to a 1920 x 1200 IPS, 500-nit display.

The new ThinkPad L series will be available in June 2025, with US pricing expected to start at $1,509 for the L13 Gen 6. The L13 2-in-1 Gen 6 is expected to start at $1,669, while the L14 Gen 6 is expected to start at $1,209, and the L16 Gen 6 is expected to start at $1,219.

What's next

Thanks to the ever-changing state of the U.S. foreign tariff policy, Lenovo's prices are subject to change. However, tariffs can also impact shipping expectations as the changing tariff policy has caused some laptop makers, including Lenovo, to rush shipments of laptops to the U.S.

So for now, these release dates and prices reflect Lenovo's best estimation and not a final word on either price or ship date.

We'll need to get some of these new ThinkPads into our lab to see if they'll find a home on some of our Best pages, including best workstation laptops, best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, or even best AMD Ryzen laptops.