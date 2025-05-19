The Acer Swift X 14, a favorite of creators, is being refreshed for 2025
And it comes in Intel and AMD configurations.
One of our favorite creator laptops of 2024 is getting a refresh for a new year.
On Monday, at Computex in Taipei, Acer unveiled multiple refreshed laptop lines, including an updated Swift X 14 creator laptop in Intel and AMD variants.
The new Swift X 14 has been refreshed with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and an Nvidia RTX 5070 laptop GPU.
While we loved the 2024 Swift X 14, we had difficulty verifying Acer's display claims in our own lab testing. These two new models feature Calman-verified, 100% DCI-P3 OLED displays, which should alleviate that pain point.
But what's actually new about the Swift X 14 (2025)?
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): Specs
|Header Cell - Column 0
Swift X 14 (Intel)
Swift X 14 AI (AMD)
Price:
€1,799 starting
€1,799 starting
CPU:
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
Up to Ryzen AI 9 365
GPU:
Nvidia RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5070
Memory:
Up to 32GB
Up to 32GB
Storage:
Up to 1TB
Up to 1TB
Display:
14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED
14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED
Battery:
76Whr (watt hour)
76Whr (watt hour)
Size:
12.69 x 8.95 x 0.38~0.71 inches
12.69 x 8.95 x 0.38~0.71 inches
Weight:
3.48 pounds
3.46 pounds
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): Design
Acer has kept the Swift X 14's understated design for this generation, including the Titanium gray-colored aluminum chassis. However, the Swift X 14 no longer features a chrome-colored Acer badge on the lid.
Acer has also revamped the keyboard deck to feature a larger, oversized touchpad ideal for use with a stylus for better design control.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
The new Swift X 14 is still a light and thin creator machine, but is a little thicker and heavier than the previous model. Measuring 12.69 x 8.95 x 0.38~0.71 inches and weighing 3.48-3.46 pounds, the Swift X 14 is still easily portable, but has a bit more overhead for better leverage over its powerful CPU and GPU combinations.
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): Battery life
Featuring an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU with Nvidia's new BatteryBoost technology, plus the power-efficient AMD Ryzen AI 300 or Intel Core Ultra 200H chipsets, the Acer Swift X 14 should get better battery life than previous creator laptops with discrete GPUs.
However, most laptops with a discrete GPU will experience a decrease in power efficiency due to the demands of the high-end graphics card.
That said, the previous Swift X 14 model with an Intel Core Ultra 185H and Nvidia RTX 4070 lasted 7 hours and 33 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test. If the 2025 models can beat that battery life, it could make the Swift X 14 one of our longest-lasting creator laptops.
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): Display
The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED display. This panel is similar to the one we saw on the previous Swift X 14, with Calman verification and a rating of 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
While Acer only showed the Swift X 14 with a one-page fact sheet on display, the panel is bright and vibrant, which is ideal for a content creation machine.
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): Performance and graphics
Intel's Core Ultra 200H series and the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series are powerful CPUs, and Nvidia's RTX 50 series are powerful graphics cards with strong, AI-powered software scaling for enhanced performance.
We haven't seen any RTX 50-series cards in creator laptops yet, but Nvidia has refreshed its studio drivers for the GeForce RTX graphics lineup for enhanced performance in content creation workloads.
Because we haven't reviewed an RTX 50-series creator laptop yet, we can't quite confirm any early expectations for the performance and graphics capabilities. However, based on our experience with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 gaming laptops so far, there's definitely reason to be optimistic about these new Swift X 14 laptops.
Acer Swift X 14 (2025): What's next
Acer will launch the Swift X 14 (2025) and Swift X 14 AI (2025) in July in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a starting price of €1,799.
Due to constantly shifting US foreign tariffs, Acer has not yet published pricing or release dates for North America.
But, when the Swift X 14 models become available in the US, you can bet we'll be angling to get it into our labs and see if the Swift X 14 (2025) has a place among the best workstation laptops.
More from Laptop Mag
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.