AMD's press conference won Computex 2025

AMD's SVP and GM of Computing and Gaming, Jack Hyunh, at Computex 2025 in Taipei.

Of all the chipmakers at Computex, AMD had the most announcements for consumers and enthusiasts. But don’t get too excited — Qualcomm, Intel, and Nvidia set a low bar.

AMD’s Jack Hyunh, SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics, hosted the company’s Computex press conference.

While AMD’s conference was held off-site, it just may have been the most interesting speech of the show.

Huynh kicked off with gaming announcements, unveiling the Radeon RX 9060 GPU, new Ryzen AI Pro processors, and improvements to its FSR ("FidelityFX Super Resolution") upscaling and frame generation technology.

So, what’s new from AMD this summer?

FSR "Redstone": Machine learning graphics improvements coming this year

To set the stage for Redstone, Hyunh recapped the success of the Project Amethyst partnership with Sony to improve FSR into the fourth iteration.

FSR 4 was released earlier this year with the RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 GPUs and will be improved with FSR Redstone when it is released later this year. It is also currently supported in 60 games, with more to come.

FSR Redstone will be available on all RDNA 4 GPUs, and at launch, 40 games will support Redstone super sampling. Redstone brings machine learning enhancements like advanced radiance caching, machine learning ray regeneration, and machine learning frame generation.

These advanced features will become available as an update to AMD's FSR 4 super sampling software later this year.

Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU

AMD’s more budget-friendly Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU features RDNA 4 architecture and offers all the advantages of FSR 4 for just $349 for the 16GB model, and $299 for the 8GB variant.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the latest AMD graphics card, the Radeon RX 9060 XT will go on sale on June 5, 2025.

While the Radeon RX 9060 XT is a less powerful GPU than the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT, it gets all the same benefits of FSR 4, including frame generation and the upcoming Redstone improvements.

Ryzen AI Pro laptops

Hyunh recapped the Ryzen AI 300 series' successes, though some of AMD’s claims are a bit suspect.

AMD claims the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is 15% faster than Apple’s M4 Pro 12-core CPU. Based on our own testing, this is true on the Geekbench 6 multicore benchmark, but the M4 Pro wins in more real-world benchmarks, like the PugetBench for Adobe suite.

As for new announcements in this segment, AMD has brought the power of the new Ryzen AI Pro 300 chipsets with new devices by Asus.

“If you’re a fan of AMD technology,” Hyunh enthused, “you’re a fan of Asus innovation.”

Asus is expanding the ExpertBook P-series lineup to include AMD CPUs on desktops, mini-PCs, and laptops. It is also offering monitors with Free-Sync compatibility.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 series

While AMD’s workstation Threadripper Pro 7000 series CPUs are relatively unmatched in terms of raw computing power, the company is upgrading the chip to a new generation on the 4-nanometer Zen 5 architecture.

With up to 96 cores and 192 threads, the Threadripper 9000 series is the ultimate chip for those who believe “bigger is better.”

While Apple’s Ultra processors and Intel’s Xeon line are in a similar class, neither company has gone as heavily into the over-spec segment as AMD’s Threadripper lineup. Of course, there are often diminishing returns by adding so many additional cores and threads, which is why Intel ditched hyperthreading on the Arrow Lake platform.

However, there will always be exceptions. And that’s the Threadripper gamble.

Previous iterations of the chip have often proved AMD correct in the benchmark stakes, as the Threadripper 7980 outperforms even the Epyc 7773X data center CPU in Cinebench 2024. So if you want the most powerful workstation chip to power your special effects business, like AMD partner WetaFX, the Threadripper 9000 Series is worth the excitement.

And if you need more endorsement than the facts, WetaFX’s Daniel Seah told James Cameron “who is like a god,” that he couldn’t meet to talk about the next Avatar film because “I have to go to Taipei for AMD.”

AMD also announced the Radeon AI Pro 9700 GPU to further support the desktop workstation ecosystem.

What’s next for AMD

AMD has also announced ROCm support for the Radeon RX 9000 series and AMD Ryzen AI Max APUs, with support for additional hardware and Linux operating systems like RedHat coming later this year.

ROCm is also expanding Windows support to Pytorch and ONNX-EP.

AMD announced the most new chips and software support at Computex, thanks to its expanded gaming, professional, and workstation lineup.