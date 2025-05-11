AMD’s Ryzen AI Max Pro and Apple’s M4 Pro are strong, but which powers the better workstation?

In the battle of Pro silicon, two may enter, but only one can win.

A versus image with the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024) on the left and the HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a on the right.
Which is the better workstation chip? We put AMD and Apple head to head. (Image credit: Future)
Not all workstations are created equal.

Some are designed for STEM research and data analysis, while others are more design-focused. Either way, workstations need to be powerful machines with brawny processors to match.

Apple’s Pro-series silicon powers the MacBook Pros, which have become a staple for many designers thanks to their unmatched CPU and GPU performance. But AMD’s newest Ryzen AI Max chip could potentially change that.

We’ve compared AMD’s Ryzen AI Max chip to the Apple M4 Pro before, based on our testing of the Asus ROG Flow Z 13 and MacBook Pro 16. But the M4 Pro isn’t a gaming chipset; it’s intended for high-performance design work like illustration, architecture, or app development.

That makes the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro variant in HP’s recently reviewed ZBook Ultra 14 G1a a far better competitor.

The ZBook Ultra is also aimed at creative professionals who need powerful computing in a portable package.

So, which is the better workstation chip? Apple’s high-end M4 Pro, or AMD’s Ryzen AI Max Pro?

Which is the more powerful chip, based on lab tests?

The HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a mobile workstation open on a black desk against a white wall.

The HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a mobile workstation. (Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a mobile workstation laptop
HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a

Pros

  • Fantastic general performance
  • Solid Radeon 8060s graphics power
  • Vivid display
  • Powerful audio
  • Light and portable
  • Plenty of ports

Cons

  • Base configuration starts at $2,599
  • Battery life could be better
  • Grainy webcam

An open and powered-on laptop against a white background.
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro)

Pros

  • Almost 21 hours of battery life
  • Unmatched performance
  • Crystal clear webcam
  • Astoundingly bright display
  • Robust stereo sound

Cons

  • No Face ID
  • Awkward vent placement
  • Upgrades get expensive

Workstations need good general performance, so we still run the usual Geekbench and Handbrake tests and more design and data analysis-focused benchmarks like the PugetBench Adobe suite tests and SPECWorkstation for compatible Windows machines.

The HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a outperforms the Apple MacBook Pro 14’s M4 chip in general performance and the PugetBench tests, but the MacBook Pro 16’s M4 Pro holds onto its lead.

However, the ZBook closed the gap between the Ryzen AI Max and the M4 Pro compared to the ROG Flow Z13, as the Flow Z13’s performance was capped at 70 Watts due to its tablet-style design.

The Ryzen AI Max Pro has one major drawback

Close-up of the HP logo on the top panel cover of the HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a mobile workstation.

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

While the M4 Pro is still the more powerful chip, the Ryzen AI Max Pro offers some solid competition. It has the advantage of operating on Windows 11, which offers a broader range of supported programs.

That might make it a better fit, depending on what applications you need to run.

Unfortunately, all of the Ryzen AI Max’s power comes at the cost of battery life. The HP ZBook Ultra 14 G1a lasted 6 hours and 45 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test, while the MacBooks lasted 18 hours.

Which workstation should you buy?

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro 2024 open on a wooden desk playing Death Stranding

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

As always, this depends. If you need to use specialty CAD software like SolidWorks, macOS isn’t the best bet. At the same time, you can run Windows programs through various virtualization tools and emulation, which can often cause performance issues and slow down your processing speeds, making the M4 Pro’s increased performance gains functionally worthless.

But if you primarily intend to use design tools like Blender or the Adobe suite, you can run almost everything you need on Apple Silicon.

And if you want the best performance, a great display, and industry-leading battery life, Apple is still the way to go. Assuming, of course, you have the flexibility to choose macOS. The HP ZBook Ultra with AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Pro chip is an excellent alternative if you don't.

