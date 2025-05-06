Apple is ramping up its iPhone release cycle at the worst possible time

At a time when people are buying new phones less often and worrying more about prices, Apple is hoping to sell even more iPhones.

Despite a looming iPhone supply chain crisis caused by trade tariffs, Apple is reportedly planning to launch more iPhones than ever before over the next couple of years. If those rumors are true, Apple will be launching six different iPhone models just in 2027.

The question is, does anyone need that many new iPhones? As consumers are concerned about pricing on everything else going up, from basic cost of living to the laptops they need for school and work, the ramp-up doesn't seem to make sense.

In fact, it might just be the worst possible time for Apple to be ramping up iPhone releases.

Apple planning to launch up to six new iPhones per year

This weekend, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to speed up its iPhone release cycle in 2026 and 2027, building up to a whopping six new iPhone models in 2027.

This timeline is very crowded, even on paper:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release year New iPhones 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 2026 iPhone 17e, iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim 2027 iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone Foldable 2, iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim

When I first saw this rumored release plan, my first thought was, "Who needs this many iPhones to choose from? Who are all these for?"

Buying an iPhone used to be pretty simple. If you want a large screen, get the Plus. If you want a better camera, get the Pro. Otherwise, go with the standard model.

Now, however, Apple is throwing in the Slim and a foldable, both of which will probably be the most expensive phones Apple has ever launched, especially considering the impact Trump administration tariffs could have on iPhone prices. (Those continue to fluctuate, though, making it very difficult to predict how much of a price increase future iPhones will have.)

Regardless of the price, six iPhones in one year seems like a lot, especially when there are fewer reasons to upgrade your phone than there used to be.

More iPhones, higher prices, and few reasons to upgrade

Only ten years ago, Apple was releasing just two new iPhones per year.

Those phones, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, didn't lose support until March 2025. That's a longer lifespan than any other iPhone to date, including the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X, which also lost support this past March despite coming out two or three years after the iPhone 6s.

All of which is to say, Apple is releasing more new iPhone models every year and the lifespan for those phones seems to be trending downward while, at the same time, prices are increasing.

Unfortunately for Apple, there is little to no reason to upgrade your phone more often than every three years. That's especially true for iPhones, which tend to have relatively long lifespans.

Many regular users say they'll keep using their iPhone as long as it gets software updates, even if they have to replace the battery along the way.

Surveys have shown that less than 12% of people buy a new phone yearly as of 2025. The majority (55.47%) upgrade every 2-3 years. I'd argue most people could continue using their phones even longer these days since smartphone innovation has been slowing significantly.

We don't need more iPhones to choose from. We need iPhone updates that include significant, meaningful improvements and exciting new features. Apple Intelligence attempted to offer that, but there are already a number of AI apps you can install on any phone and get effectively the same capabilities.

With tech prices increasing, you should focus on maximizing the value of the phone you already have, even if Apple tries to win you over with a pricey folding iPhone.