Apple is finally doing something about its confusing OS naming conventions
Are you confused by Apple's software naming practices? So is everyone else, and the company is finally fixing it.
According to recent reports from an Apple Insider, Cupertino plans to consolidate its software stack under a single branding strategy, starting after WWDC later this month.
Apple joins the rest of the pack
Though the company refused to comment on rumors, Bloomberg spoke with Apple insiders who confirmed that iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS will all see their disparate version names brought under a single umbrella.
Like Microsoft, which named its Windows versions after the year they were released throughout the '90s and early '00s, Apple’s new plan is to add the upcoming year to the end of each operating system.
For example, while we currently have iOS 18 and watchOS 12 due to the respective distance in their original launch dates, they’ll now be called iOS 26 and watchOS 26, respectively.
This move also mirrors what Samsung did with its Galaxy phones starting in 2020, moving straight from the Galaxy S10 to the S20 that year. However, unlike Samsung, Apple will be naming for the year ahead.
See also: WWDC 2025 preview: iOS 26, Apple's video game plans, Apple Intelligence, Mac Pro M4 Ultra
The Bloomberberg report observes that iOS 26 will be launched in 2025, similar to how car manufacturers have operated their branding model for decades.
What else can we expect at WWDC 25?
The name changes aren’t all we should expect from Cook and Co. this year, though.
Early rumors suggest Apple also plans to renovate many aspects of iPad OS, bringing a more “Mac-like” experience that includes improvements to productivity, app window management, and multitasking.
Of course, a modern tech conference wouldn't be complete without an AI update. In that arena, reports say Apple could open up its AI models to third-party developers to take advantage of Apple Intelligence on supported devices.
The company also reportedly has plans to launch a new “AI-based battery management feature” to increase battery life for iPhones, whatever that’s supposed to mean.
Stay tuned for all the latest on June 9, when Apple leaders will take the stage at its annual developer conference.
Chris Stobing grew up in the heart of Silicon Valley and has been involved with technology since the 1990s. Previously at PCMag, I was a hardware analyst benchmarking and reviewing consumer gadgets and PC hardware such as desktop processors, GPUs, monitors, and internal storage.
He's also worked as a freelancer for Gadget Review, VPN.com, and Digital Trends, wading through seas of hardware and software at every turn. In his free time, you’ll find Chris shredding the slopes on his snowboard in the Rocky Mountains where he lives, or using his culinary-degree skills to whip up a dish in the kitchen for friends.
