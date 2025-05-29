Apple is finally doing something about its confusing OS naming conventions

According to recent reports from an Apple Insider, Cupertino plans to consolidate its software stack under a single branding strategy, starting after WWDC later this month.

Apple joins the rest of the pack

Though the company refused to comment on rumors, Bloomberg spoke with Apple insiders who confirmed that iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS will all see their disparate version names brought under a single umbrella.

Like Microsoft, which named its Windows versions after the year they were released throughout the '90s and early '00s, Apple’s new plan is to add the upcoming year to the end of each operating system.

For example, while we currently have iOS 18 and watchOS 12 due to the respective distance in their original launch dates, they’ll now be called iOS 26 and watchOS 26, respectively.

This move also mirrors what Samsung did with its Galaxy phones starting in 2020, moving straight from the Galaxy S10 to the S20 that year. However, unlike Samsung, Apple will be naming for the year ahead.

The Bloomberberg report observes that iOS 26 will be launched in 2025, similar to how car manufacturers have operated their branding model for decades.

What else can we expect at WWDC 25?

The name changes aren’t all we should expect from Cook and Co. this year, though.

Early rumors suggest Apple also plans to renovate many aspects of iPad OS, bringing a more “Mac-like” experience that includes improvements to productivity, app window management, and multitasking.

Of course, a modern tech conference wouldn't be complete without an AI update. In that arena, reports say Apple could open up its AI models to third-party developers to take advantage of Apple Intelligence on supported devices.

The company also reportedly has plans to launch a new “AI-based battery management feature” to increase battery life for iPhones, whatever that’s supposed to mean.

Stay tuned for all the latest on June 9, when Apple leaders will take the stage at its annual developer conference.