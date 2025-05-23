Legendary Apple designer has been tasked with the impossible — what is OpenAI and Jony Ive's next move?

Legendary ex-Apple designer Jony Ive is teaming up with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, but what exactly they're working on remains a mystery.

Almost a year ago, Ive, the former VP of Hardware Engineering at Apple, announced he was working on a new AI project and collaborating with OpenAI. Now it looks like that collaboration is set in stone — OpenAI has acquire "io", Ive's AI startup.

The acquisition hints at long-term plans for some sort of AI hardware, although Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman kept things pretty quiet about the exact nature of the hardware in a video released on Wednesday.

A couple of rumors hint that Ive and OpenAI may be planning to take on one of the most ill-fated categories in tech in recent years: AI gadgets.

OpenAI and former Apple designer Jony Ive team up for mysterious AI project

Ive and Altman's joint announcement reveals that OpenAI's acquisition is the latest update in their collaboration over the past year.

Together, they've been developing some type of new AI device, although details are sparse on what exactly that is.

The pair chatted about the project in a video included in the announcement, waxing poetic about their AI dreams.

"I have a growing sense that everything I have learned over the last 30 years has led me to this moment," Ive said in the video, set in a San Francisco cafe. "The values and vision of Sam and the teams at OpenAI and io are a rare inspiration."

Altman seems just as eager to work with the legendary Apple alum, stating, "I hope we can bring some of the delight, wonder, and creative spirit that I first felt using an Apple Computer 30 years ago."

Ive and Altman shared little to nothing about the specifics of their AI project, but some rumors already hint at what to expect.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on X on Thursday that the AI device Ive and Altman are developing has "a form factor as compact and elegant as an iPod Shuffle."

It will be designed to be worn like a necklace and include cameras and microphones, but it will not include a display. Instead, it will rely on a connected smartphone or PC for computing and display capabilities.

While Altman and Ive have not officially confirmed that description, it paints a vivid image.

It's clearly some type of AI device, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, what will be surprising is if Ive and Altman can deliver an AI gadget that succeeds where a few others have already flopped.

Are AI gadgets destined to flop? Don't ask the Rabbit R1 or Humane AI pin

In 2024, we saw two purpose-made AI devices rise to stardom only to flop shortly after due to a mix of defects, poor functionality, and even melting chargers (yes, really).

Of course, we're referring to the ill-fated Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI pin. Both were among the first physical devices explicitly built for AI, but neither was able to catch on.

The Humane AI pin was awkward to use and too expensive for most people. The Rabbit R1 didn't offer enough unique features, and its AI often struggled to answer questions accurately or perform basic tasks.

On a bigger-picture level, neither of these AI gadgets could find a foothold because our phones are already so good at doing the same things.

AI apps can do everything these AI gadgets can, so why bother paying hundreds of dollars for a second device that does less?

This question will be crucial for Ive and Altman to answer effectively if they want to change the narrative around AI gadgets. Ive may have found success at Apple for designing some of the brand's most iconic devices, but he also designed the Magic Mouse, which infamously has its charging port awkwardly placed on the bottom.

So, as brilliant as Ive may be, this new AI device isn't a guaranteed win. With that said, if anyone can design an AI gadget you actually want to use, it's probably him.