Xbox's price hikes prove it's time to ditch your console for a gaming laptop

published

Why lock yourself into a console when they cost just as much as a gaming laptop?

Xbox Wireless Controller on green background
(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Microsoft just announced some major changes to its pricing for Xbox consoles and games, following in the now-infamous footsteps of the Nintendo Switch 2. While the Xbox has long been a more affordable alternative to a gaming PC, that might not be the case much longer.

In fact, these Xbox price hikes might mean now is the best time to buy a gaming laptop.

Microsoft announces price increases for Xbox consoles and games

On Thursday, Microsoft announced that Xbox consoles, games, and accessories are getting more expensive worldwide starting on May 1. While the price changes differ from one region to another, gamers all over the world will be impacted.

The price increases range from an $80 bump on the base 512GB Xbox Series S to a whopping $130 increase on the top-tier Xbox Series S 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Xbox console price increases
Header Cell - Column 0

Original price

New price

Xbox Series S 512GB

$299

$379

Xbox Series S 1TB

$349

$429

Xbox Series X (Digital)

$449

$549

Xbox Series X

$499

$599

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

$599

$729

Consoles aren't the only thing getting more expensive. Microsoft is also increasing the prices of games and some controllers and accessories. Some new Xbox games will be priced at $79 now rather than $69. The prices of special edition and limited edition Xbox controllers have also gone up by $10.

This change clearly mirrors the price increases we saw from Nintendo last month when it unveiled the Switch 2, which costs as much as the Xbox Series X (digital edition). Switch 2 games will also be priced at $79, judging by the prices for the console's first couple of launch titles.

Seeing Microsoft enact similar price hikes is unfortunately a possibility some gamers saw coming. One Nintendo fan voiced worries about this exact situation at a Switch 2 preview event I attended last month. It's likely we'll see more price increases across the gaming market over the coming months, especially in the U.S., where tariffs are accelerating price hikes.

All of these price hikes beg the question, is it even worth buying a console over a gaming laptop now?

Is it worth buying a console instead of a gaming PC anymore? Probably not.

I understand the appeal of consoles. They're easier to set up than a gaming PC and often significantly less expensive. However, price increases on all tech, including consoles now, mean gamers need to consider value over convenience these days.

Gaming laptops and PCs have access to the largest game library of pretty much any device you could use for gaming. With consoles, you're inevitably going to miss out on certain titles that are exclusive to a competitor's console, which happens far less often in PC gaming (really the only games you don't get on PC these days are Nintendo exclusives).

Plus, gaming PCs are easy to upgrade one piece at a time so you don't have to buy an entirely new device every few years. Gaming laptops are less upgradeable, but still offer a larger game library than consoles.

While gaming laptops generally cost more than a console, that price gap is getting smaller and smaller. You can easily get a handheld gaming PC for as much or less than an Xbox console now. If you're considering buying an Xbox, you'll get better value for your money from a gaming laptop, which won't even cost that much more at this point.

Tariffs will inevitably increase the price of gaming laptops, too, though, so if you're hoping to snag some gaming hardware, you should probably do it sooner rather than later. Our guide to the best cheap gaming laptops is a great place to start if you're looking for something affordable or you can check out the best handheld gaming PCs if you want something portable.

Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Contributing Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist who has written for PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, and Laptop Mag on everything from gaming to smartwatches. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

