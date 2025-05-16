Acer's ultra-portable Predator Triton 14 AI gaming laptop could be the coolest thing at Computex

Intel's Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake chipsets were announced last year for ultrathin and light systems. They are intended for use mostly in AI PCs and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld.

These mobile processors weren't expected ever to hit the mainstream gaming laptop market, and Laptop Mag was almost certain you couldn't connect a discrete GPU to the chip.

But as they say, life finds a way.

Acer has managed to connect a discrete Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming GPU to Intel's Lunar Lake to create the Triton 14 AI ultra-portable gaming laptop.

The ultra-slim, ultra-light Triton 14 AI is intended for gaming and content creation, and based on Laptop Mag's recent hands-on demo, it just might be the coolest thing announced for Computex in Taipei next week.

But other than an interesting chip combo, what makes the Triton 14 AI so unique?

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price: €2,999 starting CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V GPU: Up to Nvidia RTX 5070 Memory: Up to 32GB Storage: Up to 2TB Display: 14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED Battery: TBD Size: 0.68 inches thick Weight: 3.52 pounds

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: Design

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

The Triton 14 AI is a slim laptop, measuring just 0.68 inches thick. While not the thinnest laptop we've ever seen with a discrete GPU under the hood, it is incredibly slim for a 14-inch laptop. And at just 3.52 pounds, it'll fit in just about any backpack or laptop bag you own, making it super portable.

Acer managed to slim down the Triton 14 to just 0.68 inches thanks to a combination of ultra-thin sixth-gen AeroBlade fans, a graphene thermal interface, and a new vapor chamber to keep the Triton slim and cool under pressure.

Acer has opted for a fun, steel blue colorway on the Triton 14 AI, which sets it apart from the other black and silver gaming laptops on the market.

The Triton 14 AI has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep it looking sleek even after hours of use.

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: Battery life

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer has packed a 76Whr battery in the Triton 14 AI. Because Intel's Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake chips are super power efficient, the Triton should have good battery life when surfing the web or even when gaming.

While we expect battery life to take a bit of a hit due to the discrete Nvidia GPU and OLED display panel, the Triton 14 AI could easily last for 8+ hours of web surfing on battery thanks to its ultra-efficient CPU.

We have already seen the benefits of an AI PC chip powering a gaming laptop this year, thanks to the Razer Blade 16 (2025). As the Triton 14 AI is a similar combo, just with an Intel CPU instead, it could end up nipping the Asus TUF Gaming A14 off our list as the gaming laptop with the best battery life.

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: Display

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

Acer has outfitted the Triton 14 AI with a 14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED panel rated for 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and sporting Calman verification.

From what we've seen so far, this display looks great and has the potential to be a great tool for content creators.

We saw a similar display on the Acer Swift X 14 (2024) last year. While our lab testing couldn't verify the 100% DCI-P3 rating, the display looked crisp and gorgeous in our hands-on testing.

If Acer is using the same display or a similar OLED panel on the Triton 14 AI, it's guaranteed to be a great option for content creators or for gamers who really want an immersive, cinematic gaming experience.

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: Performance and graphics

(Image credit: Acer)

Intel's Lunar Lake platform is not the beefiest Intel CPU out there, that would have to go to the Core Ultra 200HX Arrow Lake chipset.

However, Lunar Lake is certainly powerful enough to handle web browsing, spreadsheet management, video calls, and some light Photoshop work without breaking a sweat. The Lunar Lake integrated GPU is also pretty good for gaming in 1080p at Medium settings.

Combined with a discrete Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU, and it should get even better graphics power for a smoother gaming experience. While we haven't reviewed an RTX 5070 laptop just yet, if it's anything like the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptops, it'll have some decent silicon power and all the advantages of Nvidia's new DLSS 4 technology to provide smooth, high framerates in even the most demanding games.

Acer Predator Triton 14 AI: What's next

Acer will launch the Triton 14 AI in July in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a starting price of €2,999.

Due to constantly shifting US foreign tariffs, Acer has not yet published pricing or release dates for North America.

But, when the Triton 14 AI becomes available in the US, you can bet we'll be angling to get it into our labs and put this Lunar Lake/Nvidia hybrid to the test.