One huge upgrade makes Framework's new Laptop 13 a strong contender for PC gamers

The 2025 Framework Laptop 13 keeps the customizable chassis, but with new specs inside

Framework announced a revamped version of its Laptop 13 that could give gaming laptops a run for their money.

The seventh-gen 2025 Framework Laptop 13, announced on Tuesday, is available for pre-order today starting at $899 for the DIY edition or $1,099 for the pre-built edition. It maintains Framework's unique design approach that allows users to completely customize, repair, and upgrade their laptops, but features a slew of exciting hardware upgrades, including AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

With AMD's latest CPUs, plus easy customization, the Framework Laptop 13 could be a surprisingly strong gaming laptop replacement.

The Framework Laptop 13 just got a huge upgrade with the Ryzen AI 300 series

Framework designed the Laptop 13 to be easy to open up, upgrade, customize, and repair (Image credit: Framework)

There's a lot to love about the Framework Laptop 13, from its user-friendly, repairable design to its new-and-improved specs, but the star of the show is the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

These processors are a huge improvement for the Laptop 13, particularly when it comes to gaming. They've been seriously impressive in reviews of other laptops, particularly the top-tier Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. It's Radeon 890M integrated graphics offer performance far beyond what most other chips' iGPUs are capable of. That means the 2025 Framework Laptop 13 could be a good option for gamers, despite lacking a dedicated GPU.

Framework kept the Laptop 13's design effectively identical to the previous generation, but the benefit of that is that it's compatible with all the modules and parts from the previous gen. If you currently have a sixth-gen Laptop 13, you can also upgrade your motherboard and CPU to get a performance boast on par with the seventh-gen model.

As usual, Framework's latest laptop is also friendly to Linux users with options for installing Ubuntu or Mint as the operating system instead of Windows 11, so it's a great pick if you're thinking of leaving Windows behind.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Framework Laptop 13 (2025) specs CPU Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics AMD Radeon 890M integrated graphics RAM Up to 96GB Storage Up to 8TB Display 13.5-inch, up to 2.8k, 120Hz Starting price $899 (DIY)/$1099 (pre-built)

Is the Framework Laptop 13 actually a killer gaming laptop?

Framework's mini desktop gaming PC joins the Laptop 13 in its 2025 line-up (Image credit: Framework)

The 2025 Framework Laptop 13 is a mainstream laptop, but it could be a surprisingly strong gaming laptop contender for a few unexpected reasons.

First, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips feature arguably the strongest integrated graphics on the market right now, especially the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Going for a laptop with good integrated graphics rather than a dedicated GPU can be a viable strategy for saving money, especially as tariffs lead to laptop price hikes.

The repairable nature of the Laptop 13 also makes it uniquely well-suited to gamers as well as anyone who just wants to save money and get more value out of their laptop.

Framework designed the Laptop 13 to be easy to customize and upgrade, which is ideal for gamers who want the hardware flexibility you'd get from a desktop gaming PC. In fact, Framework seems to be leaning into this exact demographic since it also announced a desktop mini PC today, designed specifically for gamers.

Even if gaming isn't a priority for you, having a laptop that makes it easy to do repairs or upgrade parts can save you a lot of money in the long-run and help reduce e-waste. So, if you've ever lost a laptop to a pricey repair (or a lack of repair options), you might want to take a look at the new-and-improved Framework Laptop 13.

We'll be sharing more details on the latest announcements from Framework soon, so stay tuned for more info.