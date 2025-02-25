Framework's new 12-inch laptop is budget-friendly — but it may have one very tiny problem

Framework folds a new 12-inch laptop into its portfolio today, literally — it’s a 2-in-1, and it seems kinda cool, but I am already hesitant about one thing.

Framework is famous for its user-based upgradable, customizable, and fixable laptops. It’s just a fact of nature that laptops will give out a lot sooner than the average desktop. Well, at least, it’s harder to deal with individual issues. Framework laptops cut out all of the stress and put the power in your hands.

The Framework Laptop 12 is the company’s first 12.2-inch convertible laptop and it’s marketed as a budget notebook, set to launch sometime in mid-2025 with pre-orders opening in April. However, we don’t know the starting price just yet.

There's just one thing: The size is a concerning factor when we’re talking about durability, but something tells me Framework considered that.

However, what I am concerned about is the quality of the keyboard and touchpad. It may feature a satisfying click and smooth surface, but does it have enough room? Unfortunately, we don’t know the size, but we know what it looks like.

Everything we know about the Framework Laptop 12

(Image credit: Framework)

First things first, what is Framework offering in its new convertible laptop? Well, the Framework Laptop 12 can be outfitted with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 processor and up to 48GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6E. Framework marketing the Laptop 12 as a budget notebook left me concerned about the display quality, but apparently the 1920 x 1200 panel will feature over 400 nits of brightness with touch and stylus support. The overall specs seem up to snuff from afar.

All that will come in a sleek chassis and with an optional stylus in five different colorways, including black, white, pink, green, and purple. Framework has “overmolded shock-absorbing TPU over rigid PC/ABS plastic with an inner metal structure,” which translates to: It’s durable. Framework claims that if a user even manages to break it, it’s apparently the easiest product in its lineup to repair.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the Framework Laptop 12. However, we’ve received a photo of someone typing on it, and I’m already concerned about the comfort. I’ve recently written about how I love a good 13-inch laptop , but the size can make or break them. 13-inch laptops like Dell XPS 13 , which come in at 11.62 x 7.84 inches, are too small and require some strain to type swiftly and accurately. I don’t even know what a 12-inch laptop would feel like.

There’s only so much length and width you could expand upon on deck before you bump up display sizes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure people could benefit from having a smaller laptop. However, if this is the only budget option that Framework has on offer, it’s severely limiting to those who need a larger notebook without the funds to get there.

Again, we haven’t received size and weight just yet, so it could be perfectly fine. And we also need to get our hands on it to determine if the keyboard and touchpad experience are satisfying to begin with.

Regardless, it’s always exciting when Framework puts out laptops because it’s pretty antithetical to how the consumer tech industry currently operates. And going against the grain is how technology flourishes.