Forget the M4 Mac Mini! Framework's new modular desktop is the only tiny PC I want

Have a nice day: The Framework desktop makes me want to take the mini PC plunge.

When the M4 Mac Mini dropped in November, I said it was my new favorite Apple product.

It's small, powerful, sleek-looking, and, most importantly, remarkably affordable. While that still holds true, another mini desktop PC stole my heart.

Meet: the Framework Desktop.

Move over M4 Mac Mini

(Image credit: Framework)

Framework, the San Francisco-based computer maker founded in 2019, is dipping its toes into desktop PCs in a big way — or a little one, I guess.

The desktop, which Framework leader unveiled on Tuesday, is a 4.5-liter machine powered by a Mini-ITX desktop and AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max processors.

Framework says its desktop PC is configurable with up to 16 CPU cores, a 5.1GHz boost clock, discrete-level Radeon 8060S graphics, and supports up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5x.

That should enable 1440p or higher gaming on AAA titles and smooth performance with creative apps. Framework says it should also be enough to run local AI. Power-wise, Framework says its desktop will have 120W sustained power and 140W boost.

The desktop supports Windows 11, popular Linux distros like Ubuntu and Fedora, and gaming-focused OSs like Bazzite and Playtron.

Framework naturally applies its customization ethos to the inside and outside of its desktop. Everything inside the mini PC is standardized, so you can put it into your case and swap out parts like fans or storage.

The Framework Desktop, disassembled. (Image credit: Framework)

However, the real customization fun comes from the outside. Framework allows you to choose between black or translucent side panels, select an RGB fan, or add an optional carrying handle to take the mini tower on the go.

The Framework Desktop also borrows the company's Expansion Card system from Framework Laptops, adding slots at the front of the PC for port customization.

My favorite aesthetic flourish is the front panel, which comes with 21 colored tiles you can configure. Framework brings that design choice one step further by open-sourcing the tiles so you can theoretically 3D print your own at home.

There is one thing, though...

While including the Ryzen AI Max graphics makes Framework a formidable gaming machine, it also has some constraints.

The Framework Desktop computer revealed on February 20, 2025. (Image credit: Framework)

"There is one place we did have to step away from PC norms though, which is on memory," Framework said in a statement.

"To enable the massive 256GB memory bandwidth that Ryzen AI Max delivers, the LPDDR5x is soldered."

Because of the non-swappable memory, Framework says it's making the price of its desktop "more reasonable." The top-end version with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and 128GB of memory will cost $1,999, while the base model with an 8-core Ryzen AI Max 385 configuration and 32GB of memory starts at $1099.

Framework claims its desktop is "the easiest PC you’ll ever build," which is a lofty claim, but its track record makes it hard to argue. As usual, it will publish a step-by-step guide with videos to help you on your journey.

I've never built a computer in my life — and honestly, I've had little desire to — but I must say, the Framework Desktop has me seriously considering taking the plunge.

