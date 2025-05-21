I can't stop thinking about this ROG gaming keyboard, it can transform into the perfect keyboard for almost anyone

On Monday, I was ushered into a room just off the lobby of Asus HQ in Taipei, Taiwan, to see and use the latest ROG hardware announced at Computex 2025.

Even after listening to a 30-minute presentation by Asus on what we were about to see, I wouldn't have guessed the device that would dominate my attention for most of my time there.

The ROG Falcata is a wireless 75% split gaming keyboard. It's an intriguing product even at first glance, but I've used some of the best gaming keyboards and, invariably, I retreat to a more traditional mechanical keyboard.

Gaming isn't enough of what I do to justify the often bulky size of a gaming keyboard in my setup, which typically offers an actuation point better suited to the precision capture of every keypress than tracking the flow of typing, and a multitude of features that go unused by me.

Based on my time with it so far, the Falcata is different. It offers a level of customization that is thrilling (if slightly overwhelming). Once you start tinkering with it, the customizations are intuitive and easily accessible via the scroll wheel and buttons on the left half of the relatively diminutive keyboard.

There's no question the Falcata is designed with gamers in mind, and it will serve them well, but even if you're a more casual gamer, it has a lot to offer.

If you've struggled to find a keyboard that perfectly fits the ergonomics or actuation point that best suits you, this may well be the answer; let me walk you through how it works.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley) (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Hot-swappable ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches

ROG Hall Sensor

Rapid Trigger Toggle

Tri-mode connectivity (ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless, wired, BT)

8K polling rate

Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously

Four-layer dampening

Detachable silicone wrist rests

Variable actuation (0.1 - 3.5mm at 0.01mm increments)

The options are endless

Starting with the split keyboard design, you can position the keyboard virtually anywhere on your desk. For gamers, this could mean ditching the right-hand side of the keyboard, leaving the left side free to handle WASD movement, and granting you more space for your mouse.

For more general computing usage, this allows you to position the keyboard in whatever location is most comfortable for you, but it's not just the location of the halves.

On the bottom of the Falcata are five screw holes, and you can angle the keyboard with the included attachments at two distinct heights. Raise the keyboard in the middle, at the sides, or the back for a traditional typing position. You can also completely remove the built-in wrist rests if you prefer.

I've used numerous ergonomic split keyboards over the years, but they never perfectly fit, so the endless opportunity for customization here makes it hard to imagine anyone not finding a perfect configuration.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley) (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Take control of your keyboard

The physical customization options available on the Falcata are a compelling, ergonomic dream for any type of user, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to customization for this keyboard, and it can all be done from the buttons and scroll wheel on its left side.

The most notable is the ability to switch the actuation point for the keys anywhere from 0.1mm to 3.5mm in 0.01mm increments. That should cover anyone's typing or gaming style. And it's worth noting that you can get as granular as you want with that, setting actuation points on a per-key basis.

This is achieved with the multifunction button at the top-left corner of the keyboard, and the changes are easy to see thanks to the LED below reflecting your changes in real time. This also lets you control volume, media playback, keyboard lighting, and more while only taking up a tiny amount of space on the keyboard.

Flipping a switch at the top of the keyboard lets you toggle Rapid Trigger on or off when switching from a fast-paced FPS game to maybe an RPG.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Is this your next keyboard?

I had plenty of time to play with the keyboard and tweak the various settings to my liking, but I couldn't connect it to a laptop or desktop to really put it through its paces. Given that, it would be impossible to give a real ruling on whether it's something I'd recommend right now.

We're also missing some critical information, as Asus has not yet provided pricing or availability. I don't fault Asus; that's been a theme of Computex 2025 across the board, given tariffs and other concerns.

However, it's difficult to even speculate on the price, given that there aren't alternatives that duplicate everything on the Falcata, but I wouldn't be surprised if it were north of $300.

With all that said, it's certainly the most excited I've been about a keyboard in recent memory, so I'll be tracking it closely when Asus can get it shipped.

Disclaimer Asus paid for Laptop Mag's travel to and accommodations during Computex Tapei. The company did not see the contents of this article before publication.