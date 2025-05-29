After 30 years of PC gaming, I traded in my keyboard and mouse for a controller. Here's what happened.

Will the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro convert me from keyboard and mouse gaming to playing with a controller?

When I was young, my parents never bought me a gaming console, and they told me it wasn’t a necessity. But we already had an MS-DOS PC — even when I was six — and they encouraged me to learn how to use it for productivity.

Well, creative me learned how to install games on it, and I’ve been a PC gamer ever since. I've always preferred to use the mouse and keyboard for nearly every title I try.

I bought a GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro to try gaming on a controller

Console gaming still intrigued me, though, and I’ve been considering the Lenovo Legion Go, one of Laptop Mag’s best-reviewed handheld Windows consoles .

But before I spent over $500 on a new gadget, I had to check if it was really for me or if it would just end up gathering dust in my drawer.

So, I bought the GuliKit KingKong 2 Pro gaming controller. It’s cheaper than Xbox’s first-party offerings, and it uses Hall Effect sticks, giving me peace of mind that it won’t suffer from stick drift.

The KingKong 2 Pro is a wireless Bluetooth controller, but I prefer connecting it via USB-C while gaming on my PC. It’s much easier to use that way, and I also don’t have to worry about running out of battery. With that out of the way, I fired up Steam and the Xbox app and started experimenting with a few games I usually play.

It’s impossible to use with my favorite RTS and 4X titles

Most RTS and 4X games do not have a provision for controller settings, at least on PC. (Image credit: Future)

I am a big fan of Red Alert 2 and the Civilization franchise, so I naturally tried using the controller with them first. However, I knew this was a lost cause, as titles like this are specifically designed to be played with a mouse and keyboard.

I’m currently playing Company of Heroes 3, and when I launched the game, the controller did not respond at all. I also checked the game’s settings, and it does not recognize the controller, only the mouse and keyboard.

I then opened Civilization VI (I don’t have Civilization VII yet), and it’s the same story — there’s no controller support for PC. Some players have found a workaround for this, but it’s too much of a hassle for me. Still, I’m not giving up on it, and I’m going to try using the controller on another set of games.

I’m no good at playing FPS games using a controller

I died so many times on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with zero progress. (Image credit: Future)

One of my favorite gaming genres is first-person shooters, so I naturally must try that with the KingKong 2 Pro. I pulled up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and continued my game, but I found out I could not go beyond the first two minutes of the mission I was playing.

I have no issues using the controller — all the quick actions I need are within easy reach of my fingers. However, I had difficulty aiming, as I’m used to using my entire right hand to move the target, not just my thumb.

I probably would’ve fared better if I had restarted the entire campaign and practiced with the easier missions, but that will be boring. After all, I mostly play the Call of Duty franchise for the storyline. So, using the controller for FPS gaming is a no-go for me.

Still, I get why some gamers prefer using controllers over the mouse and keyboard, especially as it gives them better flexibility on where they want to game (unlike me, who’s stuck on my workstation).

It’s my perfect partner for casual, slow-paced games

The controller makes playing American Truck Simulator so much more comfortable and accurate. (Image credit: Future)

I knew I had to give myself a fair chance of liking the controller, so I picked out some casual titles I use to relax my mind. I first pulled up American Truck Simulator, and I found myself enjoying the game in a new way.

I had to do some in-depth controller mapping, which took some time. But once I had everything set, playing on the controller was much more comfortable and ergonomic than having my finger jammed on the up arrow for three hours straight as I took a long delivery. It also allowed me to modulate my acceleration and braking, much like when I’m driving my car.

If I’m planning a long gaming session with American Truck Simulator, I’ll clear my desk and set up my driving wheel and pedals so I can enjoy the game to the fullest. But if I only want to distract myself with a short delivery, the controller is more than enough and far more convenient to set up.

The author’s wife getting hooked on Dorfromantik while playing on the TV. (Image credit: Future)

I also tried another slow-paced game called Dorfromantik with the controller, and this is where I finally found the perfect match for the KingKong 2 Pro. The easy control and slow gameplay meant I could sit back and relax while placing tiles on the screen.

In addition, I also tried playing these games on my bedroom TV using Steam Link, and that was when I wished I had discovered controller gaming far sooner.

Trying out this controller has not converted me to console gaming—I still prefer the flexibility and power that PC gaming can deliver. But if all I wanted to do was relax in my bed and turn off my mind from work and the cares of adult life, playing with a controller would make it so much easier.