I found the 7 best gaming mouse deals at Amazon: 60% off on Razer, Logitech, and more

I love trying new gaming mice, but the best models can be pricey.

If you're looking for a new gaming mouse that offers excellent value for your money, you can avoid paying the high list prices with these seven deals I found on Amazon this week.

For example, my favorite budget gaming mouse, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, is now down to just $29! This mouse covers all the basics at a phenomenal price and stands the test of time. I've used mine for almost three years, and it works great.

If you want something more feature-laden, consider the Razer Basilisk V3, which is currently available for just $39. It boasts a sculpted ergonomic design with RGB backlighting, 11 programmable buttons, a 26K sensor, and optical switches, ensuring top-performance functionality.

No matter what kind of gaming mouse you're on the hunt for, you don't want to miss out on this weekend's top deals.

Top 7 deals on gaming mice this weekend

Glorious PRO Wireless Series 2: was $129 now $71 at Amazon Save 45% on the Glorious Gaming PRO Wireless gaming mouse at Amazon! At nearly half off, this gaming mouse is a steal. It features a 26K sensor, optical switches, and an 8K wireless polling rate. It weighs only 55 grams and features a symmetrical claw grip, perfect for esports players. It's also worth noting that the PRO Wireless Series 2 is notably smaller than most of Glorious's other mice, which makes it lighter but may mean it's not a good fit for larger hands.

Corsair M75 AIR Wireless: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Snag this ultralight Corsair gaming mouse for less than $60 on Amazon right now! At this price, the Corsair M75 AIR Wireless is a good pick for entry-level gamers or anyone looking to improve their standard mouse or laptop touchpad. It's budget-friendly yet offers the performance you need for a good gaming experience, with a 26K sensor and an ambidextrous design that weighs just 60 grams.

Asus ROG Keris II Ace: was $159 now $109 at Amazon Level up your gaming setup with the Asus ROG Keris II Ace, now 31% off at Amazon! This solid mid-range gaming mouse has a speedy 42K sensor and an 8K wired polling rate, making it perfect for top esports performance. It features ROG optical switches and tri-mode connectivity and weighs just 54 grams. Unfortunately for lefties, though, the design is right-handed only.

Logitech G502 HERO: was $79 now $34 at Amazon Save $45 on the Logitech G502 HERO on Amazon, one of the top gaming mice you can buy! Thanks to its feature-rich design, reliable 25 K sensor, adjustable weight, and wealth of programmable buttons, the Logitech G502 HERO is among the most popular gaming mice in the world. If you need a gaming mouse that's perfect for assigning macros or performing productivity tasks on the side, the G502 HERO is a great pick.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Score one of the best budget gaming mice for less than $30 on Amazon right now! The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a phenomenal no-frills gaming mouse that holds up well over time and offers reliable performance with a 12K sensor and 6 programmable buttons. I've personally used one of these mice for years, and the G305 Lightspeed is also currently our top budget pick for the best wireless mice. You really can't go wrong with this one, especially at this sale price.

Razer Basilisk V3: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $30 off the list price on the Razer Basilisk V3 this weekend! This feature-packed wired gaming mouse is the perfect fit for gamers looking for comfortable ergonomics and plenty of customization. The Basilisk V3 features a sculpted ergonomic design with grip pads and a thumb rest. Plus, it boasts 11 programmable buttons, addressable RGB lighting, a 26K sensor, and optical switches, making it a serious bargain at this sale price.