"I hope it becomes a go-to for pros": I tried the surprisingly fast ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse

Whether you are an aspiring esports pro or just want to reach for the limits of your gaming prowess (and beat your friends), Asus just dropped a compelling new option at Computex 2025.

The ROG Harpe II Ace, a sequel to the original ROG Harpe Ace, is the latest addition to the company’s Ace lineup, which is a collection of hardware designed with esports players in mind.

This new model builds on the first Harpe and is based on feedback from actual pros, including 2023 Valorant Champions winner Max Mazanov, a.k.a. Demon1.

It’s not a flashy mouse compared to the often aggressive and RGB-laden designs of gaming peripherals. Asus was hyper-focused on refining the fundamentals that matter most to serious players: low weight, responsive clicks, reliable performance, and a shape that just feels right.

This all came through clearly even during my brief time with it, but let's take a closer look at the Harpe II Ace.

Designed with esports in mind

Building a great gaming mouse is already a challenge, but building a “pro-level” gaming mouse takes it to another level, inviting the critique of the most discerning gamers.

Asus got ahead of this challenge by bringing professional players into the process. Demon1 isn’t just a marketing face — he helped shape the Harpe II Ace's design.

I hope it becomes a go-to for pros...

In a video on the design process, Mazanov said, “I got to bring my experience as a pro directly into the design process — down to the shape, the clicks, the weight, everything.

"I’m genuinely excited for players to try it out, and I hope it becomes a go-to for pros who want gear that can keep up with them."

That level of involvement doesn’t guarantee greatness, but it’s a good sign when the people who rely on this hardware to win are involved from the start.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Ultralight and ultratough

One of the headline features is the weight. At just 48 grams, the Harpe II Ace is 6 grams lighter than the previous Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition.

That’s no small feat, especially when you consider the internal structure has been reinforced to prevent flexing. Asus pulled this off using a bio-based nylon that’s 70% more eco-friendly than traditional materials without compromising durability.

The end result is that it still feels solid in your hand, despite that featherweight shell. The matte finish is designed to offer a firm grip even after hours of gaming. It also avoids resistance with rounded edges on its PTFE feet that make it glide smoothly across your mousepad.

Get a grip

While the Harpe II Ace is a follow-up to the Aim Lab Edition, the exterior got a near-ground-up rethink. The mouse has a carefully crafted shape to suit claw and fingertip grips, with a lower hump for better fingertip control and tapered sidewalls to make it easier to lift.

The incline from the buttons to the middle of the shell creates better hand balance, and the side buttons are spaced and angled to reduce accidental misclicks.

These are subtle tweaks that don’t appear on a spec sheet but can be potential game-changers in real-world use.

It's what's inside that counts

Performance-wise, the Harpe II Ace checks all the right boxes. It features the ROG AimPoint Pro sensor, which maxes out at 42,000 DPI and includes track-on-glass technology.

Wireless performance is also a standout. The mouse uses Asus’ SpeedNova 8K technology to hit a true 8000Hz polling rate.

Typically, you have to turn to a wired mouse for that, but Asus has managed to deliver it over 2.4GHz with the help of its next-gen microcontroller unit (MCU) chip.

The optical switches are rated for 100 million clicks, and while I wasn’t able to actually game with it, the buttons certainly feel crisp and decisive.

Combine that with the low-latency wireless, and it’s going to be hard to blame the mouse for the occasional poor play.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Competitive advantage

Zone Mode lets you quickly configure the mouse for peak performance.

Asus added a couple of features that are especially targeted at tournament players or anyone who regularly switches setups. Zone Mode lets you quickly configure the mouse for peak performance. When activated, it boosts the polling rate to 8000Hz, disables RGB lighting to save power, and puts the mouse in a constant active state for zero lag when you pick it up.

There’s also ROG Gear Link, which lets you tweak settings from a web browser — no software install needed. For esports players who regularly switch between PCs or use shared machines, this flexibility is a huge plus.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Is the Harpe II Ace gaming mouse for you?

The Harpe II Ace is a fairly unassuming mouse that may blow you (or your opponents) away. Asus was hyper-focused on critical basics: shape, speed, responsiveness, and durability. Asus’ engineers and input from pro gamers combine for a balance between raw performance and practical usability.

At 48 grams, it’s one of the lightest pro-grade wireless mice on the market. It feels great in hand and doesn’t compromise on build quality or features to get there.

For competitive players — or anyone who just wants a mouse that lets them play their best — the Harpe II Ace looks like one to put on your shortlist for 2025.

Pricing and availability information aren’t available yet, but it’s expected to arrive in the summer. The previous version started at $149, so hopefully, Asus can keep it right around that same price point.