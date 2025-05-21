You can finally play Fortnite on iPhone again — but you won't want to without this mobile gadget

The Razer Kishi Ultra is the ultimate mobile controller, taking you from mushy touch screen controls to clicky buttons, responsive sticks, haptic feedback, and even RGB, for the ultimate mobile Fortnite experience.

After years of legal battles, from today, Fortnite is finally back on iOS and iPadOS, and it has already become the number one free game on the App Store!

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, across PC, console, and now mobile.

This huge win for Fortnite fans is the result of a lawsuit Epic Games has been waging against Apple since 2020, following the game's ejection from the App Store after developer Epic Games subverted Apple's payment system for in-app purchases.

However, earlier this month, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple must allow app developers the opportunity to use third-party payment systems — even if that means Apple misses out on a share of the profits.

As a result, Fortnite has finally returned to iPhones and iPads (despite several hiccups along the way).

But before you jump into a match, you might want to check out one game-changing gadget that's so good it feels like a cheat code, taking my mobile gaming experience to the next level.

Fortnite returns to iOS — and this mobile controller is the best way to play it

Yes, your huge phone can fit in the Razer Kishi Ultra... or your iPad Mini. (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Mobile gaming isn't always the best experience, especially if you're used to PC or console.

Touch screen controls lack the precision of a controller or keyboard and mouse. Luckily, I've been using a fantastic accessory that has transformed my mobile gaming experience, and might just be the key to getting more wins in Fortnite on your iPhone.

That accessory would be the Razer Kishi Ultra. I initially picked up this controller to see how the iPad Mini 7 fared with mobile games, but I've been using it on a near-daily basis for weeks now with my phone, too.

In fact, I just finished a complete playthrough of Death's Door on Android with the Kishi Ultra, and it was hands-down the best mobile gaming experience I've ever had.

Mobile gaming, console controls Razer Kishi Ultra: $149 at Best Buy The Razer Kishi Ultra is the ultimate mobile controller, featuring fantastically clicky buttons, responsive sticks and triggers, a robust app, and even customizable RGB light strips. It's a stellar controller in its own right, but also the perfect accessory to take your mobile gaming experience to a new level. It's compatible with iPhones and Android phones with USB-C charging ports, and even the iPad Mini 7!

With Fortnite back on iOS, it's the perfect time to try out the Kishi Ultra for yourself. You could connect any old Xbox or PlayStation controller to your phone and get vastly better precision and gameplay than using the touch controls. But if you want the best experience, the Kishi Ultra simply can't be beat.

For years, I used an Xbox controller with my phone and iPad. It worked, but the ergonomics leave a lot to be desired, and lugging around a separate controller is not exactly ideal for gaming on the go.

Thankfully, the Razer Kishi Ultra clips securely around your phone, plugging into the USB Type-C charging port, for a form factor that's a lot like a handheld gaming PC. It's much easier to hold and travel with compared to the Frankenstein setup of a regular controller with a phone stand.

The Backbone is one of the most well-known mobile controllers, but its design is too compact and cramped for a lot of gamers, although the Master Chief design is cool. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

You may be thinking, why shell out $149 for the Kishi Ultra over a less expensive Backbone controller with a similar design? A few reasons.

First, the Kishi Ultra is a physically larger controller than the Backbone, with sculpted grips that feel very similar to a traditional controller, making it a much better fit for folks with larger hands (or anyone who values quality ergonomics).

The Kishi Ultra also has much better quality buttons and sticks than most mobile controllers, as Razer uses the same hardware found in its premium PC and console controllers.

Plus, the Razer Nexus app allows you to connect to cloud gaming services so you aren't forced to go through a browser (you can also use Nexus to view all your mobile games and customize the Kishi's RGB).

All of that to say, the best Fortnite experience comes via a controller-like experience, and the best one you can buy right now is the Razer Kishi Ultra.

It may cost a little more, but the Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller delivers premium quality on all fronts: comfort, precision, and customization. (Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Could Fortnite's return be the start of a mobile gaming renaissance?

If you haven't been following mobile gaming in the past several years since Fortnite's exile began, you may be wondering if it's even worth playing on mobile anymore. After all, aren't most mobile games little more than shovelware bloated with micro-transactions?

Not anymore.

Fortnite's return is incredibly well-timed and lands squarely amid a rising tide of great games arriving on mobile from other platforms.

Netflix Gaming has ported over dozens of fantastic games, like Death's Door and Hades, that you can play on your phone for no extra charge if you're a Netflix subscriber. There's also Apple Arcade, which is introducing mobile versions of games like Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Plenty of great indie games are also available on mobile, like Dredge, Stardew Valley, Wildfrost, Dead Cells, and even Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

We're even starting to see AAA games make their way to mobile, like Assassin's Creed Mirage.

There's truly never been a better time to get into mobile gaming. Sure, there are still countless low-quality games filled with ads (and little else) flooding the mobile gaming space. But more and more diamonds are appearing in the rough.

With certain App Store restrictions gone, there's a strong chance we'll see even more great games arrive on mobile in the months and years ahead.

Whether you're new to gaming, looking for an affordable way to game, or just want some fun titles to play on the go, now is the time to see what mobile gaming has to offer.