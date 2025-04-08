Framework built one of the last laptops you'll ever need to buy — but it can't sell it to you

On Monday, Framework — known for pushing the envelope on the modularity, repairability, and sustainability of consumer laptops — revealed it would be pushing something else entirely: the pause button on some of its most accessible models, thanks to Trump-era tariffs.

It's not the only tariff-induced casualty of trade escalations, either. Recently, Nintendo delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S., leaving those stateside behind as the rest of the world calls dibs on the company's latest handheld from April 9.

In a reply to a post on its official Subreddit, Framework points to a total of six temporarily discontinued SKUs across its catalog as the company feels the sting of Wednesday's reciprocal tariffs between the U.S. and Taiwan, which hosts the company's entire production, officially take effect.

The company's laptops, originally designed to fight e-waste, now find themselves on the front lines of an international tariff war.

Its former DIY approach to the building and upgrading of your personal computer may have an all-new meaning for U.S. citizens: Delayed Indefinitely for You.

Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.April 7, 2025

Tariffic news for nobody

Framework isn't some huge multinational conglomerate able to reshuffle factories, reroute shipping lanes, and hike prices without alienating its audience — that company is called Apple.

And that's part of the attraction to the company's somewhat anti Big Laptop catalog, which promotes upgradability in a device typically locked-in to its initial configuration from purchase to planned obsolescence.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post on X confirms that sales in the U.S. have been temporarily halted on "a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems," including Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640U models.

When pressed for a reason beyond simply "new tariffs," Framework revealed that the prices of these initial systems were set when "tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%," and that, at the current 10% tariff, the company would need to "sell to lowest-end SKUs at a loss."

These two particular models opened with price tags of $899 and $999, respectively. With their removal from the site's U.S. catalog, the Framework Laptop 13 now starts at $1,099 and $1,399 — a noticeable jump that only dulls its prior attractiveness.

Framework's upgradeable laptops have incredible appeal to those interested in tinkering with their device to fine-tune their computing experience and promote maximum longevity from hardware. However, pricing was another core aspect of the hardware's popularity, something that could be put at risk by Trump-era tariffs. (Image credit: Framework)

What's next

Reaction to the news ranges from relief shown by early adopters and non-U.S. buyers to policy frustration and resigned understanding, with some even suggesting that Framework's popular 13-inch laptop can make the switch from the laptop you build yourself to the laptop you smuggle yourself.

While other models of Framework laptops appear as of yet unaffected, the entry-level door to affordable modular laptops just got a little bit narrower.

Framework claims that they're not the only manufacturer to make these decisions, stating that they're simply being the most transparent, highlighting in a follow-up post to X, "Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it."

Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.April 7, 2025

We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss. Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it.April 7, 2025

The full impact of Trump's tariffs has yet to reveal itself, especially in the tech world. While larger brands can offset costs and quietly shelve SKUs that are no longer cost-effective, despite their popularity, a company the size of Framework seemingly can't.

There's no word yet as to when Framework intends to bring back affordable variants of its 13-inch laptop, with the right-to-repair champions needing time to prepare in the face of a shifting tariff landscape.