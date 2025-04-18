Switch 2 preorders are dropping next week with good and bad news on pricing

If you've been eagerly awaiting Nintendo's Switch 2, you can finally throw real money down on one next week.

On Friday, Nintendo said that preorders will launch officially on April 24, and the console will retain its $449 price tag.

Here's everything you need to know about Switch 2 preorders.

U.S. Switch preorders coming April 24

According to Nintendo prices for the Switch 2 will remain as announced with the base console at $449.99, and a Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World coming in at $499.99.

Nintendo adds on its website that pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also be unchanged.

One thing that will change, however, is that Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will cost more due to "changes in market conditions."

Nintendo added that other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future, depending on market conditions.

Laptop Mag reached out to Nintendo to confirm which accessories are affected and to what degree, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Both the U.S. and Canadian delays resulted from uncertainty caused by tariffs coming down from the Trump administration, which could affect the ultimate price of the Switch 2.

The Trump administration has since put a 90-day pause on most tariffs (all except those targeting China), but the way things are changing, it's hard to say what effect, if any, they might have on price.

How to get your hands on a Switch 2

Naturally, you'll be able to order directly from Nintendo on April 24, though this might be the most complicated method of getting a console, due to Nintendo's policies around this preorder.

To help deal with scalping, Nintendo is using a priority preorder system that gives customers who are long-standing Switch Online members first dibs.

To order this way, here are the requirements you must meet:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a paid, active Nintendo Switch Online membership for 12 months or more

Have at least 50 total hours of gameplay on your current Switch

If you meet that criteria, you can sign up on Nintendo's registration page to join the waitlist for priority preorder invitations.

Preorders are also expected to hit your usual retailers, including GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target.

GameStop and Nintendo, however, are the only preorder options that are offering notifications about console availability, so keep an eye out for updates on the rest.

Some helpful links:

Time will tell

While we finally have a preorder date, it's unclear if the Switch 2 price will hold long term.

Tariffs have been a rollercoaster so far, and Nintendo isn't afraid to adjust pricing on its accessories to account for those tariffs.

Whether Nintendo will feel comfortable raising the price on its already expensive $450 console is an entirely different question, but we can relish the fact that its price tag will hold stable in time for the preorders.