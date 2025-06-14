The Switch 2 pulled off something no console maker has before

It's been more than a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 has come out, and it's proven to be a resounding success.

Not only did Nintendo have the biggest launch for one of its consoles, but the Switch 2 also broke the record for a console launch in the U.S. and worldwide. It also appears that Nintendo figured out how to deal with the scalper problem: flooding the market.

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it had sold more than 3.5 million units in the first four days since the Switch 2's launch. The company says this makes the Switch successor the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever.

But the record-breaking doesn't stop there.

Matt Piscatella, executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana, says the Switch 2 launch in the U.S., with 1.1 million consoles sold, broke the PS4's record for launch sales back in November 2013.

And Daniel Ahmad, director of research and insights at Niko Partners, says the Switch 2 is the fastest-selling home video game console of all time, again, beating out the PS4, which took six weeks to sell 4.2 million units.

As this is great news for Nintendo and gamers, it turned out to be bad news for scalpers.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This makes it not just the best selling Nintendo console in the first 4 days, but the fastest selling home video game console of all time. https://t.co/p0ZEUEHvKtJune 11, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Best Buy You may purchase Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $499 in-store at Best Buy. Check your local Best Buy locations for stock status. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Scalping doesn't pay.

The last major video game console launch was the PS5 back in 2020, and anyone who was trying to get one had to deal with scalpers. These sellers were using bots to procure dozens of consoles at one time from retailer restocks and then selling them on eBay and StockX, where prices ranged close to $2000 for the $500 system.

After the announcement of the Switch 2 in January, Nintendo said it was making preparations to make sure there are enough consoles for anyone who wants one.

Among those preparations Nintendo took was shutting down Switch 2 reseller listings in Japan, and creating a pre-order system for its Nintendo Store that required individuals to have a Nintendo Online account that was made a year prior and have recorded playtime hours on it.

While there were eBay listings for Switch 2 pre-orders prior to the June 5 launch, with some reaching more than $700, since launch, the price of those sold Switch 2 consoles has dropped considerably.

A sample of sold Switch 2 listings on eBay. (Image credit: eBay)

A quick look at sold Switch 2 consoles on eBay shows most sales range from $600 to $700, with the ones selling for higher amounts tending to come with free shipping, which can range from $10 to $20 depending on the buyer's location.

The reselling site StockX shows similar pricing with the current Buy Now price for a Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle sitting at $630—which, with sales tax, shipping, and processing fees—totals up to more than $700 depending on the state you live in.

While the $100 to $200 over the $500 retail price seems worth the effort for sellers, there is a matter of fees that the seller deals with. This includes sales tax, which can be zero in a few states but can reach up to $50 in others. There are also eBay and StockX seller fees that can range from 10% to 13%, although both sites do offer some discounts. This also doesn't include payment processing fees.

This means if someone bought a Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle at retail, and if they sold that system for $600, they could maybe profit around $40, depending on sales tax and other fees. That's definitely not a way to get rich as a scalper, and those listings won't go up in price as long as Nintendo keeps restocking more consoles, which it has been since the Switch 2 launch.