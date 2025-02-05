Grabbing a Switch 2 on release day will be easier than you expect

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 are plentiful. However, the highly anticipated console just received some concrete news directly from Nintendo itself, and it seems that the company is taking measures to ensure that purchasing a Switch 2 at launch isn't impossible.

In an interview with Nikkei on Tuesday, as translated by VGC, Nintendo President Shuntaru Furukawa commented on the possibility of scalpers spoiling the launch day supply of the new Switch 2 console, stating "We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date. We are making preparations."

It seems like the company is working to ensure that inventory can match demand, and the usual villains that seek to profit which is vital when Switch 2 might be one of the largest video game console launches to date.

Nintendo Switch 2's launch is surrounded by complications

Considering the Nintendo Switch is the company's second best-selling console to date, with 151 million units sold, just slightly behind the Nintendo DS at 154 million, don't be surprised to see Switch 2 fly off the shelves.

We all know it's going to happen, so Nintendo taking precautions to ensure that as many consumers who want to get their hands on the console day one have an opportunity to is pretty important. However, one important thing to consider is price, as we still don't know how much the Switch 2 will cost, and its launch MSRP could have a significant impact on its day-one sales.

In the same interview with Nikkei, Furukawa said the company will "consider the affordability customers expect" in regards to Nintendo Switch 2's price point. Rumors suggest the price point could be anywhere from $399 to $499.

Italian retailer Gamesandmovies.it listed the Switch 2 for €364.99, which is roughly $380, lining up rather well with previous $399 suggestions. However, X user and tipster Shpeshal_Nick claims the base console will be available for $449, with the higher $499 price reserved for a Mario Kart bundle.

Regardless, its launch price might not actually matter according to Mat Piscatella of Circana games, as he claims "Early adopters of the new Nintendo hardware aren’t very price-sensitive."

It might be true that even if it's $399 or $499, the console will sell out as soon as it launches, but we're hoping that Nintendo has prepared more than enough to give buyers time to pick up the console without being frozen out by digital retailers or obsessed fans camping outside of stores.

We wonder how the company will combat scalpers directly beyond just stocking up on tons of consoles, but only time will tell.

What's next

We've previously covered how Trump's upcoming tariffs could potentially impact the Switch 2's price, noting that, with an April release looking likely, you're going to want to buy Nintendo's new console ASAP — hopefully, before the handheld console's price is affected. Regardless of whether the Nintendo Switch 2 is outfitted with an Nvidia or AMD chip (rumors suggest Nvidia), both companies manufacture in Taiwan, meaning the tariffs could bump up production costs.

The CTA (Consumer Technology Association) claims that these tariffs could bump up the cost of video game consoles by up to 40%. If Nintendo is already stockpiling consoles before these tariffs go into effect and bump up prices, it could mean the best time to invest in a Nintendo Switch 2 is at launch.

Knowing that Nintendo is aiming for the "affordability customers expect," alongside taking measures and preparations for scalpers gives you an even stronger reason to invest as soon as possible.

We're hoping to see the console launch at $399, and if it truly goes up by 40%, that could make the console go as high as $560 in the future. Hitting the panic button might seem a bit presumptuous on our part, but we have no clue how badly video game consoles will actually increase in price, so, if Switch 2's first wave of consoles can bypass the tariffs, we don't recommend waiting around and risking getting stung.