If this Switch 2 price leak is real, you're going to want to buy Nintendo's new console ASAP

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks are an unavoidable part of life at this point, and it's starting to seem as if we'll be getting them weekly until the console is given a full breakdown in April. But this latest leak, alongside recent news, might be the exact reason why you should buy the upcoming console as soon as it launches.

Italian retailer, Gamesandmovies.it , has a listing of the Nintendo Switch 2 up and available for pre-order at the price point of €364.99. Translating that to USD through an exchange calculator brings it to $379.25. If this price leak is accurate, it could mean the Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $374.99 or $399.99 in USD.

Is this Nintendo Switch 2 price leak accurate?

Expanding upon the "More Info" button on the Italian retailer's website reveals some additional information, and according to Google Translate, it reads "By pre-ordering it now you can guarantee the discounted price."

This notification is present on all of the website's pre-orders, but it possibly indicates that the price isn't reflective of the actual launch price we can expect for the Switch 2, but instead is the retailer guaranteeing a price lock. In other words, no matter how much it actually costs, they will ensure you're spending €364.99, likely implying it will be a bit more than that. We contacted Gamesandmovies.it for comment on whether or not this is an accurate reflection of the console’s MSRP, and we'll update this report when and if they respond.

This lines up with other price leaks that suggest a far higher cost. Shpeshal_Nick on X claims that an unnamed source claims the Switch 2 is launching in June with a $449 base price point, and at $499 for a bundle with the new Mario Kart. If the price is this high, it'd be rather bold for the aforementioned Italian retailer to start so low.

Regardless, it seems anywhere from $399 to $499 is the anticipated price range for the Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch launched at $299 and the OLED model launched at $349, so continuing to bump up the price by $50 would make sense, and would ensure that Nintendo stays beneath other gaming consoles.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A major tenet of the Switch's success is that it undercut the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by $100. Launching the Nintendo Switch 2 at $399 could have a similar effect, as it would be $100 cheaper than the PlayStation 5, while still undercutting the PS5 Slim Digital Edition by $50. The Xbox Series X is available at a similar price of $499, with the Digital Edition being $449.

Whether Nintendo needs to even worry about competing against Xbox and PlayStation is a whole other story entirely, but being able to undercut the competition would be a strong move, regardless.

On the other hand, Mat Piscatella, who is head of video game industry analysis website Circana games, claims “Early adopters of the new Nintendo hardware aren’t very price-sensitive, so as long as the launch price isn’t some egregious amount, it’ll sell.” In other words, Nintendo could get away with a higher price point considering how much hype is surrounding the console.

But regardless of what price the Nintendo Switch 2 launches at, there might be good reason to adopt early, no matter what.

You might want to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible

I recently covered how laptops and gaming hardware may be up to 40% more expensive under Trump’s new tariffs , and if the Switch 2’s early wave of consoles can avoid the pressure of said tariffs, they might be the cheapest the console will get.

On Monday, Trump gave a speech during the House GOP Issues Conference claiming “In the very near future, we’re going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals,” and regardless of whether the Switch 2 uses Nvidia or AMD for its chip, its hardware will be directly impacted by these tariffs as both companies have their manufacturing done in Taiwan by TSMC.

The CTA (Consumer Technology Association) filed a report earlier this year predicting that these tariffs could make game consoles up to 40% more expensive. Even if the Nintendo Switch 2 launched at $400 at launch, the implementation of Trump’s new tariffs could bring them up to $560.

In other words, regardless of what the Nintendo Switch 2 launches at in terms of price point, it might be a good idea to invest as early as possible if the costs of laptops and gaming hardware actually skyrockets as much as industry analysts expect it to in the near future. that this could make the Nintendo Switch 2's launch price point its lowest.