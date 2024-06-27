Xbox gaming is coming to Amazon Fire TV Sticks just in time for Prime Day

Thanks to a collaboration between Xbox and Amazon, you'll soon be able to play Xbox games on your TV via a Fire TV Stick.

Announced by Amazon on Thursday, this collaboration will be one of the most affordable ways to experience console gaming without actually needing a console. With a compatible Fire TV Stick and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can play hundreds of cloud-enabled games, including Starfield, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 5, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

There's no official rollout date for this support to kick off, but there is a vague "July" estimate. With Prime Day deals dominating between July 16 and 17, it would make sense to launch Xbox support around that time. There will surely be a significant discount on compatible Fire TV Sticks to inspire both new and resident gamers to try out Xbox cloud gaming on their TVs.

Here's what you'll need in order to stream Xbox games via Amazon Fire TV.

How to stream Xbox Games to Fire TV Stick

First, you'll need a compatible Fire TV Stick. According to Amazon, both the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) will work.

If you want to buy one right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off as an early Prime Day deal. Or, you can hold out for a better deal during the official Prime Day sales between July 16 and 17.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49, now $39

Save $10 on Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Compared to its predecessor, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. Experience 4K resolution, quick menu navigation, and seamless support for Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: now $59

The 4K Max streaming stick isn't currently on sale, but that doesn't mean it won't be when Prime Day rolls around. This Fire TV Stick boasts support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio, and features over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality artwork to display when you're not watching something.

Once you have a compatible Fire TV Stick, you must download the Xbox app to the device via Amazon's Appstore. The app won't be available until sometime in July, but you can go ahead and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 your first month, and then $16.99/month after or take advantage of this big discount on 3-month Game Pass Ultimate gift cards bringing it down to just $10 a month.

Lastly, you'll need a compatible Bluetooth controller. Amazon says the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense controller, or DualShock 4 controller will all work.

Come July, as long as you have a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can play cloud games on any TV, whether it's your living room TV or the TV in a hotel room on your summer vacation.