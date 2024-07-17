Best Buy is having a huge Black Friday in July sale to compete with Prime Day — here are 35 deals I recommend

Amazon competitor Best Buy is having a massive Black Friday in July sale during Prime Day. If you don't have Amazon Prime or prefer to shop online for in-store pickup, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is a great alternative.

Where Amazon reserves its best deals for Prime members, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is for everyone. However, you can stack your savings with extra dollars off at checkout if you have My Best Buy Plus.

Best Buy, being the electronics expert that it is, now turns up the heat on Amazon with sizzling anit-Prime Day summer discounts on today's best tech. If your arsenal of gadgets is due for a refresh, there are plenty of deep price cuts on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, wearables, and more.

Save up to $500 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro M3 or up to $700 with My Best Buy Plus. Or save up to $1.900 on select gaming laptops from the top brands, such as Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, and Razer. Prices start from just $499 for the MSI Thin GF63 ($200 off)—a budget-friendly pickup if you want a cheap but decent gaming rig under $500.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 annually, $90 cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. With it, you get Best Buy perks and freebies throughout the year, like exclusive deals, free two-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows. In terms of freebies, you get member-only access to 4-free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40) and three free months of YouTube Premium. (valued at $42) for example.

As you see, Best Buy is offering excellent member benefits and Black Friday-worthy deals that put Prime Day to shame. Don't just take my word for it; browse my recommended discounts below and shop Best Buy's entire sale for even more savings.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale deals I recommend

Microsoft Surface Devices: up to $900 off @ Best Buy

Save up to $900 on various configurations of Microsoft's fleet of devices. Browse deals on the Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Pro 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard option.

Google Pixel 8: $699 $449 @ Best Buy with activation

Best Buy knocks $150 off the Google Pixel 8 with activation. Plus, save up to $325 when you trade in an eligible device. The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP primary camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4575 mAh battery, which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.

Lenovo Ideapad 1: $499 $279 @ Best Buy ($269 w/ Plus)

Now, at $220 off ($230 off w/ My Best Buy Plus), the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a tremendous value for the price. Although we didn't get a chance to test it, reviews from satisfied customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. The overall consensus is that the Ideapad 1 is easy to set up, fast, lightweight, and suitable for multitasking and light gaming, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro V RTX 4060: $1099 $849 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $250 off the Acer Nitro V in this limited-time deal. Released in May 2024, this marks a new all-time low price for this gaming PC. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's fantastic battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $700, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4050: $999 $879 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the MSI Bravo 15 RTX 40 Series laptop. We didn't get to test the Bravo 15. However, we reviewed its sibling, the MSI Katana 15. We rated it 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM., 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469 @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $230 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a limited time. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. Our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. Its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo impressed us. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers are rounding out its specs. It has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back for image capturing and video calls and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

13" Apple iPad Pro M4: $1,499 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for a limited time. You can save up to $600 when you trade in a similar device. The 2024 iPad Pro starts at $999 and has storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 13-inch (2752 x 2064) Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro. In our iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. Features: LTE support, an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, an Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 $299 @ Best Buy

Apple permanently dropped the price of the iPad 10 by $100, and Best Buy is now slashing another $50. Apple's 10th generation iPad features an A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. The iPad 10 is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6 for wired and wireless connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,199 $949 @ Best Buy

This once was a My Best Buy Member deal, and now everyone saves $250 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra today. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $649 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now slashing $450 off the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review impressed us with its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and S Pen. Battery life was top-notch, too, at nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. It ships with an S Pen stylus, which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, includes S Pen

Moto G Power(2024): $299 $149 with activation

Lowest price! When activating at Best Buy, save $150 on the Motorola Moto G Power. Choose between Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colors. Just handle this high-performing phone with care. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, headphone jack, USB-C connection, fingerprint reader and facial recognition, 5G connectivity, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $249

Motorola Edge Plus: $799 $499 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Save $300 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S., like AT&T and T-Mobile, and prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): $1,699 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Save $300 on the OnePlus Open at Best Buy with activation or $200 without. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $349 $259 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Galaxy Watch 6 for $90 off. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water-resistant and built to military-grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen, 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $159 @ Best Buty

Save $40 on the Fitbit Versa line. A delicate balance between fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Versa 4 offers a durable, water-resistant sleep, heart, fitness, and stress tracker and a GPS and phone notification mirror. Plus, you'll worry less about missing valuable health info thanks to its battery life, which can last for six days without charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: $479 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. Our hands-on review claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. It has gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Scuf Envision Pro Controller: $179 $129 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Scuf controllers are some of the best you can get if you're a big fan of competitive shooters and need the back paddles, adjustable instant triggers, on-slip performance grip, and remappable paddles. And now, you can get them for $30 off. Features: Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PC, Hall Effect joysticks and trigger, 3.5mm headphone jack

Beats Studio Pro Headphones $349 $169 @ Best Buy

You can save $180 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternative. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise-canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: $69 @ Best Buy + FREE Beta Access

Get Free Beta Access when you preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. From the manufacturer: Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders ship to arrive by its October 25, 2024 release date. Price check: Amazon $69| Walmart $69

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Wireless Mouse: $159 $129 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $17 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 95-hour battery life on a full charge. Our older model Logitech G Pro X Superlight review gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. Price check: Amazon $141

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: $799 $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. It gives you the competitive edge you need, it features dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Monitor: $was $1,299 now $799

Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps instantly, while the SmartThings app enables you to monitor connected home devices.

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. These premium TV features allow whatever you're watching to jump out of the screen. Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

LG C3 65" OLED evo 4K TV: $1,699 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED EVO 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate. Key features: WebOS 23, LG ThinQ AI, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, and 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $2,599 $1699 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV, which is $1,000 off its launch price. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant