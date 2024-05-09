Is My Best Buy Plus worth it?

If you shop at Best Buy or browse their weekly deals, chances are you've heard of My Best Buy Plus.

Like Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus, Best Buy's paid membership program rewards its loyal customers with exclusive discounts and perks.

And like any other store membership, you may wonder if My Best Buy Plus is worth it. Let's dive in.

If you're a bargain shopper, the most compelling incentive of My Best Buy Plus is the slew of deals available to you. Right now, My Best Buy Plus members can save $50 on the new iPad Pro M4 at Best Buy. Prices start from $949 for members-only. Even better, My Best Buy Plus members get extra 10 percent more value for their old devices during Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up event. If you want to pick up the new iPad Pro, this is one of the best deals so far.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 annually, $90 cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. For about $50, you get tons of Best Buy perks and freebies throughout the year. Exclusive deals, free two-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows are some benefits you get with My Best Buy Plus. You'll also get member-only access to 4-free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40) and three free months of YouTube Premium. (valued at $42).

The highest tier membership, My Best Buy Total, bumps your annual membership fee to $179.99. My Best Buy Total affords you all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus and more, including protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones. What's more, My Best Buy Total members receive 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, VIP member support, and 20 percent off repairs.

Given the discounts and perks of a paid membership, it may be worth it if you shop at Best Buy often.

My Best Buy Plus: $49.99 per year

My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 a year includes exclusive deals, special in-app savings via Best Buy Drops, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows.

My Best Buy Total: $179.99 per year

For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total gets you all the benefits of My Best Buy Plus in addition to protection plans (including AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs.

Google One: free for 6-months

Get 6 Months of Google One 100GB with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total. Google One is a subscription-based cloud storage solution that is one of the best. It offers up to 2TB of cloud storage, enhanced online privacy and security via VPN, and, my favorite feature, up to 10% cash back on Google Store purchases.