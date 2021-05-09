Logitech G Pro X Superlight review

There’s an old idiom that says a poor workman blames his tools. But if you ask me, that’s all incompetent blacksmith propaganda. When it comes to competitive gaming, and especially maximizing the potential of every last millisecond, some tools just don’t cut it. High response times, low refresh rates and sub-par FPS numbers are all contributing factors that can hamper your gaming potential. After all, the faster you can see what’s going on, the faster you can react. However, capturing the precision and speed of that reaction is equally paramount, and it’s something gaming mice have been striving to perfect for years now.

Enter the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. Available in black or white for a princely sum of $149.99, this hefty price tag isn’t for nothing. The Superlight is as premium in build as it is in price, with cutting-edge sensors, high-performance wireless, wider Logitech compatibility and fantastic battery life. Having had the chance to get to grips with the Superlight, I can confidently say that its on-paper boasting translates into real-world performance.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight design

It’s not often that a product arrives hoping to improve upon its predecessor by offering less of the same. The G Pro X Superlight has seemingly done exactly that. As a successor to the massively popular Logitech G Pro Wireless, the Superlight has some big shoes to fill. Interestingly, it does so with smaller feet.

Gone is the RGB Logitech G logo from the back of the G Pro Wireless, and in its place is the same logo in transfer-form. The optional thumb buttons have also left the building, with the Pro X Superlight giving up on an ambidextrous-friendly design by locking two thumb buttons to the left side of the mouse. The dedicated DPI button on the base of the G Pro Wireless has been removed, as has the LED column; the latter is replaced on the G Pro X Superlight with a single multicolor LED, indicating five color-coded DPI speeds.

This sounds like a lot has been pulled out of the Superlight, and if you love RGB (and awkwardly placed DPI switches) then you’re somewhat out of luck. Probably the most groundbreaking decision is not sticking with the G Pro Wireless’ customizable thumb buttons. While the mouse is technically still usable in the left hand, locking the thumb buttons to the left of the peripheral makes it clear that Logitech has catered the Superlight to the right-handed market. These changes do have a purpose though, and it’s only once you get your hands on the G Pro X Superlight that you can begin to fully understand it.

Weighing just 2.2 ounces (61 grams), the Superlight lives up to its name. What’s more impressive about this feat is that Logitech has managed to achieve such weight without peppering the Pro X Superlight with holes. To trim down weight and reduce movement friction, many manufacturers adopt a honeycomb chassis. Aside from triggering anyone suffering from trypophobia, such decisions often come at the expense of comfort and integrity. Logitech has however sidestepped this option entirely, choosing instead to retain a full-frame design made out of sturdy, smooth and superlight plastic.

Pairing this lightness with the new zero-additive PTFE feet (which now cover a much larger portion of the peripherals base), leaves the mouse feeling like it’s floating on air. Wherever you place it, the Superlight’s combination of weight reduction and higher grade PTFE results in an unparalleled glide across a variety of surfaces.

There are five programmable buttons, each feel sturdy and produce a satisfying click. The left and right mouse buttons particularly stand out as impressive, with Logitech’s click tensioning system giving them a tight and springy feel. The textured grip of the notched mouse wheel catches even the lightest of swipes, while the wheel itself remains sturdy and tight for precise scrolling. The two thumb buttons are positioned well, with a similar springiness to that of the left and right mouse buttons.

Beyond these changes, very little differs between the G Pro Wireless and the G Pro X Superlight. While the weight distribution is now more centralized, the chassis dimensions and matte finish of the G Pro Wireless have carried over to the Superlight without any noticeable alterations.

There’s no upgrade to the included charging cable either, with the Superlight still dependent on micro USB. Upgrading to a USB-C connection would possibly have given the Superlight more to differentiate itself from the G Pro Wireless. However, with increased battery life to suit 70 hours of constant motion, you shouldn’t find yourself spending enough time using the charging cable for it to become a real issue.

The bottom of the Superlight features Logitech’s impressive 25K HERO sensor, a power switch and a magnetic disc that twists off to reveal a hide-away for the included wireless receiver. Also included with the Superlight is an alternative PTFE-coated disc that can be swapped out for a little more glide. It’s worth noting that the magnets holding these discs in place only secure the left and right sides; this means they can sometimes shift up or down if they encounter enough friction with the surface below. While it didn’t happen often, there were occasions where it caused me to feel a subtle, but noticeable drag while using the optional PTFE disc.

As for what’s under the hood, the Superlight features a 32-bit ARM microprocessor, Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, onboard memory and POWERPLAY compatibility (for use with Logitech’s wireless charging system). So, while the G Pro X Superlight has trimmed down on weight and inputs, it still retains the fantastic technology, performance and sleekness that made the G Pro Wireless such a popular choice.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight features

Aside from its ultra-light upgrade, one of the most impressive things about the G Pro X Superlight is the aforementioned 25K HERO sensor. The optical sensor is a dual-lens solution to maximize performance, without sacrificing efficiency. The HERO sensor allows for lift-off distances of just 1.2mm, a maximum speed of 400 inches-per-second and a maximum resolution of 25,600 DPI.

Obviously, running at such a high DPI would be borderline ineffective for almost all computing tasks that aren’t run on gigantic displays. However, using these high DPI resolutions in tandem with lower sensitivity settings in games allows for smoother turns to be made. That being said, I get the impression that beyond a certain DPI, this change in smoothness becomes barely perceivable. This to me makes the 25,600 DPI figure seem like more of a marketing strategy than a legitimate selling point.

There is also the potential for higher DPI resolutions to contain higher numbers of tracking errors. However, in my testing, I didn’t happen to encounter any. This isn’t to say the Superlight has eliminated this issue, it’s just that I didn’t notice any issues during my time with it. Of course, you can ignore the Superlight’s ultra-high DPI offerings entirely and stick to resolutions you are more familiar with and comfortable using should you want to.

The G Pro X Superlight also features Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. This wireless solution is Logitech’s answer to the concerns of latency and connectivity issues when comparing wired and wireless mice. Capable of a 1ms polling rate, Logitech has gone all-out to ensure that its wireless focus isn’t simply a gimmick. Through extensive optimizing and testing, Logitech claims that its wireless connectivity is not just competing with, but outperforming some competitor’s wired solutions.

Most of the Superlight’s advanced features are handled through the Logitech G Hub, which is essentially Logitech Options without the training wheels. If you’re unfamiliar with either, this is Logitech's proprietary software for handling the inputs and settings of your mouse. Here, you’ll check your battery level, fine-tune up to five DPI presets, adjust your polling rate, and save configurations into app-specific profiles.

Logitech G Hub is much more informative than what’s available within the productivity-focused Logitech Options. Sliders are well labeled and the amount of options you have when configuring button presses is much broader. Assigning tasks to buttons is a simple drag-and-drop affair, and you can pick from shortcut keys, individual keys, system tasks and shortcuts for software like Discord or Overwolf. You can even create and save your own macros for some advanced keybinding, something sorely missing from Logitech Options.

One great feature of the G Hub software is the ability to enable G-Shift mode. Assigning G-Shift to a button on the Superlight means that while this button is held down, every other button switches to a secondary action. This can turn the G Pro X Superlight’s five programmable buttons into nine programmable buttons, offering a little more versatility when it comes to MMOs, strategy games, or controlling broadcasting software like OBS on the fly.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight performance

The G Pro X Superlight impresses from the very first movement, and it only gets better once the PTFE skates are broken in. It takes a few hours of use before the feet are truly worn in, but once they are, it’s one of the smoothest experiences available. This is almost hovercraft levels of glide, making sweeping movements with the mouse a breeze.

Whether you use a palm, claw or fingertip grip, there’s generally enough space to accommodate each finger. While the Superlight has no real ergonomic features, its size and shape make it easy and comfortable to grip. One added benefit to the G Pro X Superlight being so weightless is that you barely have to exert any effort to move it, and your hand can remain fairly relaxed.

It kept my wrist and arm free from fatigue for a decent amount of time. The only issue I ran into was when using my index and middle finger to cover the left and right mouse buttons. In this position, my pinky would often have nowhere to sit, and uncomfortably bend over the curved chassis — often resting on top of the surface I was using and creating more drag. That one particular position aside, the Superlight remained super comfortable.

While I tested the Superlight across several gaming genres, it’s fairly evident that it was designed with competitive shooters in mind. It worked well enough in MMOs like Champions Online and Runescape, with the G-Shift function affording me quick access to Hotbar skills. Similarly, the G-Shift function came in handy selecting my squads in strategy games like Men of War and Company of Heroes. In fact, regardless of which game I opened, the Superlight was fast, accurate and responsive. But Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight really comes into its own when you need to push those qualities to their extreme.

Playing Counter-Strike is where I appreciated the handling and smoothness of Logitech’s peripheral the most. While it didn’t vastly improve my reflexes or turn me into a walking murder-bot, the Superlight’s weight made every movement feel exact. And the fact there’s so little resistance to those movements meant I wasn’t over/undershooting with my aim as much (after some practice).

While using the Superlight, I didn’t need to charge the battery a single time, which left me entirely confident of Logitech’s claims of a 70-hour battery life. In testing, using the mouse while connected to the micro USB cable did add a noticeable amount of drag and weight to the experience, but it was far from distracting.

Consistency would be a keyword to describe how the Superlight performs. Whether in games or with general desktop use, there’s no dip in quality to be found. Its ease of handling makes the Superlight stand out, but its blend of top-tier-tech, comfort and precision make it one of the best peripherals you can lay hands on.

Bottom line

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is premium inside and out. A host of fantastic onboard technologies make this peripheral one of the fastest, lightest and most reliable wireless gaming mice available. And, if you want a satisfying mix of style, durability and performance, there really aren’t many mice on the market that pull everything together as well as the Superlight.

For those who already own the G Pro Wireless, the $149.99 price tag attached to the G Pro X Superlight is possibly a little steep for a weight reduction of roughly one AA battery. Unless having the lightest mouse possible is your primary focus, your best bet may be to simply upgrade the feet of your mouse to virgin grade PTFE skates to improve its stock glide.

However, if you’re new to Logitech’s G Pro series of gaming mice, don’t let the price tag scare you away so easily. Taking inventory of the Superlight’s features, there is a genuine price-to-performance correlation here. Logitech has earned its stripes when it comes to delivering top-quality premium products, and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is no exception.