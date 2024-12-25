Need a reliable keyboard? Shop these 5 Logitech wireless keyboards under $25
Type your way to your New Year's goals with a new Logitech keyboard
If you’re searching for a new keyboard to add to your setup, you’ve likely come across Logitech as a highly recommended brand. Logitech makes multiple pricey mechanical keyboards for gamers and office workers, but the brand is also known for making budget-friendly yet quality keyboards.
We’ve rounded up 5 awesome deals on Logitech keyboards — all of which are highly rated, wireless, either via Bluetooth or USB-RF and under $25. These wireless keyboards may not feature mechanical switches. Still, they’re well-constructed and bound to enhance your typing experience if you compare it to a laptop keyboard or, worse, a tablet’s touch screen.
Spend any holiday cash on something that will reward you year-round: a reliable, portable, Laptop Mag-highly rated, Logitech keyboard.
Quick links
- Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse: was $27 now $19
- Logitech K400 Keyboard with Trackpad: was $27 now $19
- Logitech K270 Keyboard in Rose: was $24 now $19
- Logitech MK235 Keyboard and Mouse: was $24 now $19
- Logitech K270 Keyboard in Black: was $29 now $24
Logitech keyboards under $25
This deal gets you a super low price for a USB 2.4GHz wireless keyboard and a mouse. The mouse is compact and comfortable to use, with an estimated 12-month battery life. The keyboard features a 10-key number pad, media control keys at the top, and an estimated 36-month battery life. Plus, both devices are constructed using about 50% recycled plastic!
This unique keyboard features a built-in trackpad rather than a bonus mouse on the side. You can use two-finger gestures on the trackpad to scroll and the left- and right-click buttons below provide more accurate clicks. Connect via USB-RF or Bluetooth, and expect to use the keyboard for about 18 months before needing to change the AA batteries.
Save 20% and pick up the popular K270 in this gorgeous rose shade. It's fully decked out with a number pad on the right, dedicated media control keys at the top, and a handy on/off switch to preserve battery life when it's not in use. Logitech estimates this keyboard could last up to 2 years before needing its batteries changed.
If you like most laptop keyboards with chiclet-style keys but want a little more travel between the keys and the board, this keyboard is perfect for you. It features a row of function keys at the top and a number pad on the side, and it comes with a small wireless mouse as well! The keyboard is compatible with Linux, ChromeOS, and Windows via a USB 2.4GHz dongle.
Logitech's classic K270 keyboard is nearly 20% off in a sleek black and silver color combination. It can last up to two years between battery changes, offers dedicated media control keys along the top edge, and comes with a 10-key number pad to the right, which is great for students or anyone who does their own taxes.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.