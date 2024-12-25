Need a reliable keyboard? Shop these 5 Logitech wireless keyboards under $25

If you’re searching for a new keyboard to add to your setup, you’ve likely come across Logitech as a highly recommended brand. Logitech makes multiple pricey mechanical keyboards for gamers and office workers, but the brand is also known for making budget-friendly yet quality keyboards.

We’ve rounded up 5 awesome deals on Logitech keyboards — all of which are highly rated, wireless, either via Bluetooth or USB-RF and under $25. These wireless keyboards may not feature mechanical switches. Still, they’re well-constructed and bound to enhance your typing experience if you compare it to a laptop keyboard or, worse, a tablet’s touch screen.

Spend any holiday cash on something that will reward you year-round: a reliable, portable, Laptop Mag-highly rated, Logitech keyboard.

Logitech keyboards under $25

Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse: was $27 now $19 at Amazon This deal gets you a super low price for a USB 2.4GHz wireless keyboard and a mouse. The mouse is compact and comfortable to use, with an estimated 12-month battery life. The keyboard features a 10-key number pad, media control keys at the top, and an estimated 36-month battery life. Plus, both devices are constructed using about 50% recycled plastic!

Logitech K400 Keyboard with Trackpad: was $27 now $19 at Amazon This unique keyboard features a built-in trackpad rather than a bonus mouse on the side. You can use two-finger gestures on the trackpad to scroll and the left- and right-click buttons below provide more accurate clicks. Connect via USB-RF or Bluetooth, and expect to use the keyboard for about 18 months before needing to change the AA batteries.

Logitech K270 Keyboard in Rose: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Save 20% and pick up the popular K270 in this gorgeous rose shade. It's fully decked out with a number pad on the right, dedicated media control keys at the top, and a handy on/off switch to preserve battery life when it's not in use. Logitech estimates this keyboard could last up to 2 years before needing its batteries changed.

Logitech MK235 Keyboard and Mouse: was $24 now $19 at Amazon If you like most laptop keyboards with chiclet-style keys but want a little more travel between the keys and the board, this keyboard is perfect for you. It features a row of function keys at the top and a number pad on the side, and it comes with a small wireless mouse as well! The keyboard is compatible with Linux, ChromeOS, and Windows via a USB 2.4GHz dongle.