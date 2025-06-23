The Xbox PC app might be the only app I ever use (sorry not sorry, Steam)

Microsoft is making moves toward creating a more gaming-friendly Windows with the Xbox app taking on Steam in its aggregation.

We knew this was coming during the ROG Xbox Ally unveiling and Xbox’s AMD partnership announcement . But it still feels like a dream. And yet, it’s not only not a dream, it’s currently a reality for Xbox Insiders . Well, those who have Windows 11 PCs and handheld devices.

That’s right, you can jump into the Xbox PC app with Steam and Battle.net starting this week as an Xbox Insider, which you can jump into by downloading the self-named app and opting into the PC Gaming preview.

Does this mean that Xbox will become the most-used PC gaming app? That depends.

Xbox PC app + Steam + Battle.net

(Image credit: Asus)

I think most PC Game Pass subscribers will jump over to the Xbox PC app as their primary gaming storefront if the implementation is good. It’s all about accessibility and convenience. Technically, Microsoft claims that it can be any storefront, not just Steam and Battle.net.

Unfortunately, I’m typing this article on a Windows 10 device, so my accessibility is currently gutted. But if I’m not rescued by Linux , I’ll probably sell my soul to Windows 11.

Moving to other examples, how will controllers interact with the Xbox app when aggregating games on Steam? Because the PS5 DualSense controller does not work with the Xbox app, so if that’s your primary connectivity device, the Xbox app might be out.

Sometimes games need a lot of tinkering on Steam just to get them to work, whether it’s updates, validating files, configuring controllers, and ensuring all the right DLC is downloaded. When it officially launches, will there be a Steam interface on the Xbox app, or will it simply open Steam? It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but if you can do most of the work in the Xbox app, that’d be pretty neat.

However, you can’t escape the social aspect of these apps; you will be using the Steam app itself for all of your social needs, unless Microsoft decides to aggregate that in its social section (I doubt that).

Again, depending on how the final product looks, the Xbox PC app could be the go-to app. At the very least, Microsoft is in the testing stages now before the ROG Xbox Ally officially launches. The last thing that people want is a terrible OS on the next super-powerful handheld gaming PC.

I can already see the waves of people uninstalling Windows just to use the ROG Xbox Ally on SteamOS. So, Microsoft, don’t mess this one up. It’s unclear when this week you’ll be able to access the new Xbox PC app. It might be right now, or Saturday, so keep an eye out on your Windows updates tab.