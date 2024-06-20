How to save up to $88 on a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in modern gaming, especially when it's significantly discounted like it is right now.

Rather than pay $50 for 3 months of service, snag this epic CDKeys deal that puts 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate at just $28. That's a savings of $22 over three months!

And here's the best part: this deal is stackable. So if you want to stock up on a year's worth of this deal, buy four codes for $112 and save $88 over the year. If you have the cash and know you'll want to stay in the Game Pass ecosystem you can take that even further to protect yourself from potential price increases.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to tons of classic games on Xbox consoles and PC. And Xbox plans to bring new games directly to Game Pass Ultimate, including the upcoming Call of Duty installment.

Whether you're a current Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or a first-timer wanting to try out the service, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3M: $50 $28 @ CDKeys With the insane amount of top titles and great indie picks on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's easily one of the best deals in gaming. And lucky for you, these 3-month gift cards (which retail for $50) from CDKeys are stackable, so you can buy a full year of Game Pass Ultimate and save $88. Ultimate gives you access to over 400 games on both PC and Xbox consoles, so you'll never run out of games to play.

More Xbox Game Pass deals

Xbox Game Pass Core 1Y: $69 $40 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Core is the basic Xbox Live service from Microsoft, which gives you online multiplayer access, special member deals and discounts, and instant access to 25 games available for download. Right now, you can snag an entire year for just $40. This version of Game Pass only works for Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One consoles, not PCs.