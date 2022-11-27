Sling TV Cyber Monday deal slingshots a free Fire TV Stick your way — here's how to redeem

Cyber Monday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services. Sling TV's best Cyber Monday deal (opens in new tab) (leftover from Black Friday) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.

Here's how to get your free Amazon Fire TV Stick: after you place your order, you'll receive a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code. Use this code to redeem your Fire TV Stick at Amazon.com (opens in new tab). Next, just sit back and enjoy half off your first month of Sling TV. (Alternatively, you could go outside once in a while to give your eyeballs a breather.)

(opens in new tab) Sling TV w/ Free Fire TV Stick: save $40 @ Sling (opens in new tab)

Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick when you sign up for Sling. You also get $10 off your first month and access to the Hallmark Channel (free for one month). Stream holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel to your heart's content; watch on your favorite devices at home or on the go with up to 50 hours of free DVR. This deal ends Dec. 18.

Watch on-demand content from your favorite devices at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. Sling TV gives you access to thousands of channels and movies and lets you stream on up to three screens at once.

When we tested the Sling TV app on a PixelBook Go, Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta streamed super smoothly, no matter how catty things got onscreen. The app's Chromecast support makes it easy to cast to any smart TV. Playback is buttery smooth with minimal lag.

Cyber Monday 2022 is in full swing and we’re tracking the best discounts on must-have gadgets. Be sure to browse our Cyber Monday deals hub for more savings.