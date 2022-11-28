Cyber Monday headphone deals 2022: Cheap AirPods, Bose, Sony earbuds and more

It's Cyber Monday and we're pretty excited all the Cyber Monday deals to be had right now. There is no better time to get the industry's best headphones at their lowest prices of the year.

And that's music to the ears of bargain hunters searching for their perfect set of cans or buds.

So what should bargain hunters expect? Right now, many of the Black Friday AirPods deals are still alive and saving. For instance, there's the brand new AirPods Pro 2 for just $199 (opens in new tab). Apple products not your bag? The Sony WF-1000XM4 are back at an all-time low of $178 (opens in new tab) for a savings of a whopping $101.

Not only are we seeing deep discounts on wireless earbuds –– over-ear and on-ear headphones are also on sale with sizable discount at several retailers. It's the perfect time to save big on top audio products from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL andSony just to name a few.

And now, if you're ready to rock, here are the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals 2022

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $249 @ Bose We're not shy to say that these are our favorite Bose earbuds out there, and we strongly believe it boasts the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. It also boasts excellent audio, and great battery life. If you can swallow the exorbitant cost, which is at least $50 off, then this is a product you shouldn't be missing out on.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $160 $79 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). These wireless earbuds are now well below retail price for Cyber Monday. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Plus, you'll get to enjoy 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the brand-spankin' new second-generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 @ Best Buy

Save $122 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for Cyber Monday. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans keep distractions at bay, offer top-of-the-line sound, and deliver crystal-clear phone calls. This is one of the best, if not the best, headphone deals we've seen all season.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle: $399 $348 @ Walmart

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones Bundle. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, a deco gear wood headphone display and protective travel carry case. The Sony WH-1000XM5 pack industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: $279 $178 @ Amazon

Now $102 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

Soundcore Space A40: $99 $79 @ Amazon with coupon applied

We love the Soundcore Space A40s for their great sound quality and powerful noise cancellation. Now, you can get $20 off the price, which makes them even better!

OnePlus Buds Pro: $149 $79 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro are currently on sale for $79. In our review, the OnePlus Buds Pro earned 4 stars for its excellent audio and call quality as well for its great active noise cancelling. It also offers five hours of battery life (seven with ANC disabled) with Warp charging, restoring the earbuds and its charging case for 10 hours in 10 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 $49 @ Walmart

Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: $229 $179 @ Target

Save $50 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They offer satisfying comfort, noise cancellation, sound, and wireless features that you won’t find on many rival models. This is a stellar deal for Galaxy smartphone owners that want the perfect companion accessory for their mobile device.

1MORE SonoFlow wireless ANC headphones: $100 $80 @ 1MORE via Amazon

One of our favorite cheap noise cancelling headphones is being made even less expensive through this Black Friday deal. If you like the sound of using ANC for 50 hours before changing and 40mm dynamic drivers with diamond-like-carbon composite diaphragm, this is the headset for you. Select the on-page clickable coupon to drop its price to $80.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $329 $229 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get.

Sony WH-XB910N ANC Headphones: $249 $123 @ Best Buy

Save $126 on the Sony WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a built in mic, on-ear controls and up to 30 hours of battery life. We rate the Sony WH-XB910N 4 out of 5-stars for their bold and dynamic sound, long playtime, great ambient sound mode and 360 Reality Audio with DSEE support. Amazon offers this same deal.

Beats Studio 3: $349 $149 @ Best Buy

Looking for a decent pair of noise cancelling headphones for that WFH productivity playlist? Save $200 on the Beats Studio 3 - packing Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing, and up to 22 hours of playback on one charge. The soft over ear cushions comfortably seal your ears in to experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wirelss earbuds. These special edition headphones feature neutral colorways that match Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, built-in microphones and pair instantly with Apple devices.

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Soundcore Space Q45: $149 $99 @ Amazon with coupon applied

The Soundcore Space Q45s are a great-performing sequel to the Q35, with fantastically tuned drivers, powerful ANC, and strong battery life. Our only real gripe was the price increase, which has been eliminated (and then some) with this $50 discount.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Google Pixel Buds Pro are the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $65 @ Best Buy

Now $34 off, the Pixel Buds are Google’s answer to the seamless integration between iPhone and AirPods. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, beamforming mics for clear calls wherever you are.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $119 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are at their lowest price yet. They offer adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust-and-water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case). In our Jabra Elite 7 Pro review, we gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars, citing excellent sound, customization options, and sleek, sturdy, compact design.

Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $71 on Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling buds deliver balanced, well defined audio with strong active noise cancelling technology. Plus, they offer great call quality and solid battery life. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in lavender. Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, IPX2 water resistance, and touch controls. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, powerful ANC with ambient mode, and great sound. We were also impressed by the buds' loud and clear call quality.

Sennheiser HD 560S: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Sennheiser HD 560S audiophile headphones. Specifically designed with audiophiles in mind, the HD 560S deliver accurate sound. And thanks to its lightweight, luxurious design you can enjoy hours of listening without fatigue. Whether you're grading a new hi-resolution master or sound mixing, the HD 560S are the headphones you want.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299 $149 @ Amazon

At $150 off, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper. Bringing that signature Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design. This is one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals you can get.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: $99 $58 @ Best Buy

Save $41 on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. These buds provide up to 20 hours of listening time with their charging case. And if you're in a pinch, you can get an hour of playtime on a 10-minute top-up.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $228 @ Amazon

Save $120 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound, and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

JBL Tune 115TWS: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Amazon's knocked $20 off the JBL Tune 115TWS. The comfortable fit and great sound quality of the JBL Tunes make for a great pair of truly wireless earbuds. These come packed with JBL’s Pure Bass technology, 21 hours of battery (6 hours for earbuds and 15 for the case) and hands-free call functionality.

Jabra Elite 85h: $249 $201 @ Amazon

Currently $48 off, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best headphones around. They feature Smart Active Noise Cancellation with HearThrough for sound when you need it. Meanwhile, SmartSound intuitively analyzes your surrounding for a personalized experience.

Jabra Elite 45h headphones: $99 $86 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $13 off the Jabra Elite 45h wireless headphones. These gorgeous on-ear style headphones boast dynamic sound, 50 hours of battery life and unbeatable call quality. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals event takes $100 off JBL Live 660NC noise cancelling headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

