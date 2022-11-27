Save $20 off your first month of Philo in this phenomenal Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals have become synonymous with super scrumptious holiday goodies, and Philo joins the ranks of discounted streaming services you'll find on sale today. Featuring unfettered access to 60+ premium channels — MTV, Discovery, Food Network, Nickelodeon, AMC, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, GAC Family, and much more — your family will never run out of on-demand TV shows, movies, and live sporting events in front of the 'ol yuletide log.

Right now, you can test-drive one month of Philo for just $5 (opens in new tab), saving you a sweet $20 in the process. Normally priced at $25 per month, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Not the subscription-driven droid you're looking for? Good news! This isn't the only Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deal we've found so far, complemented by the best streaming device deals and best gaming laptop deals. (Oh, and the best monitor deals.) In short, your eyeballs' entertainment options are virtually limitless. Depending on your budget, of course.

(opens in new tab)Save $20 on this Cyber Monday Philo deal! Stream all your favorite content from 60+ tip-top TV channels, including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, TV One, and much, much more. (Philo also offers add-on movie packages such as EPIX and STARZ.) Use the promo code THANKS between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

You may not be familiar with Philo, but this digital streaming service has been around for about a decade, gaining great momentum in terms of premium content thanks to a robust selection of 60+ popular TV channels, including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, and TV One, to name a few. (Philo also offers premium add-on packages for movie channels, including EPIX and STARZ.)

Connectivity isn't an issue, either. You can stream Philo right to your smartphone or web browser, or cast directly to your FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, GoogleTV, and now Chromecast via Android devices. Memberships also come with up to three simultaneous streams and one year of unlimited DVR; you can fast-forward and rewind DVR recordings to your heart’s content — on your own schedule — with 60,000 titles available on demand.

