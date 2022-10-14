How to cast from Samsung phone to TV — it's so easy, you'll be shocked

How to cast from Samsung phone to TV

Casting content from your phone to your TV is beneficial if you want to share something on your phone for several people to see. It's also ideal for mobile-only videos that you want to see on the big screen (e.g. a Spotify video podcast).

If you're scratching your head on how to screen mirror your Samsung phone to your TV, we've got your back. This easy, step-by-step guide will give you instructions on how to cast anything you want to your smart TV.

How to cast your Samsung phone to your TV

Make sure your smart TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Samsung phone. Don't worry; your TV doesn't have to be from Samsung to connect to your device.

1. Navigate to the content you'd like to cast on your TV, whether it's the TikTok app, a web page on Google Chrome, or the Photos app.

2. Swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings panel (this is where you'll find Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane Mode, etc.)

Smart View (Image credit: Future)

3. Swipe left and you'll find the Smart View icon (the play button inside a circle). Tap on it.

4. All your discoverable (and "castable") devices will appear. Tap on your TV.

Smart View (Image credit: Future)

5. A pop-up message asking, "Start mirroring with Smart View?" will appear. Tap on Start now.

Smart View (Image credit: Future)

6. On your TV, you'll likely get a message prompting you to allow an incoming casting request. Using your remote, accept it.

Voila! Just like that, the content on your phone should appear on your TV screen without a hitch.