Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2023: Save $200 on MacBook Pro M3 and more

Black Friday has come and gone, but many Black Friday MacBook deals are still going strong. If you are looking for an older model you can save up to a whopping $2,100 off a specced out MacBook Pro M1 Max, but even the latest M3 MacBooks are discounted already.

Apple's M3 MacBooks just arrived last month, but My Best Buy Plus members can get the MacBook Pro M3 for $1,399. Normally $1,599, that's $200 off and its lowest price ever. Even if you aren't a My Best Buy Plus member you can snap it up for $1,449, the second-best price we've seen on it. We don't project it to drop any further on Cyber Monday, so it's a holiday laptop deal you don't have to wait for.

Apple’s new M3 chip just makes the MacBook Pro 14 even better, the powerful new chip delivered a boost to performance and gave it even more battery life.

Cyber Monday is here with the Cyber Monday MacBook deals in tow. Here are the best MacBook deals you can shop right now.

Editor's Cyber Monday MacBook deal of the day

Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2023

Black Friday Macbook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $849

Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Apple Care+: $1,178 $888 @ Amazon

Save $290 on the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it's showing its age, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours.

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for only $799. Price check: Amazon 1,077

Cyber Monday Macbook Pro deals

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro 14 M3 or save $200 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first-generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 when you buy the MacBook Pro M3 Pro with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $2,949 @ Best Buy

Save up to $250 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max at Best Buy. Best Buy's trade-in offer takes up to $825 off. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,599 @Best Buy

Save $400 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M2 Max: $3,899 $3,699 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro Max in space gray. Plus, save up to $45 more when you bundle it with Microsoft 365 Personal or Adobe photo and/or video editing software. This top tier pro-grade Apple notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Max 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, 16-cpre neural engine and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,699 $1,829 @ B&H

Save $870 on the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,099 $2,499 @ B&H

B&H knocks a staggering $1,600 off the 2TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,899 $2,799 @ B&H

Save $2,100 on the 4TB MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Cyber Monday MacBook shopping tips