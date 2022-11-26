Apple Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Huge savings on MacBook, AirPods, iPad and more

The top Cyber Monday Apple deals are just as good as the Black Friday discounts on MacBook, iPads, AirPods and iPhones. As a reminder, right now is the best time of year to save big on Apple gear.

For example, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically priced at $249, that's $50 off and an all-time low price for Apple's best-selling earbuds. We don't expect the price of these AirPods to be any cheaper than right now. Also the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro just fell to $2,199 (opens in new tab) ($500 off).

Or if you want to go even lower, you can grab the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab) ($200 off), deal. If you're on the prowl for the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend deals on Apple products, bookmark this page. For the time being, here are the top Black Friday weekend Apple deals so far.

Top Cyber Monday Apple deals right now

Cyber Monday Apple deals — MacBook

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2021 MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,499 $1,349 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need more storage? Save $150 on the 512GB model M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the latest M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $300 off, the 512GB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is at one of its lowest prices. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts an elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

Cyber Monday Apple deals — iPad

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 2022: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the latest iPad Pro 2022 release. The new 11-inch iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $999 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M2 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the iPad Air 5 — one of its lowest prices. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Cyber Monday Apple deals — AirPods

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. These wireless earbuds feature Apple's new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $99 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are now well below retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Cyber Monday Apple deals — Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular: $499 $474 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular outdoor watch this Black Friday. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $279 $ 259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Cyber Monday Apple deals — iPhone

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 series when you switch to Verizon which nets you a free iPhone 14 Pro. Existing customers save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 series. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, activate your iPhone 14 under a select verizon Unlimited plan. As incentive, Verizon is offering a $200 eCard to cover your expenses when you switch.

Cyber Monday Apple deals — Beats headphones

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale at Amazon for $100, placing them squarely in bargain territory. Not only are these earbuds IPX4 durable, they boast an estimated 9 hours of battery life and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices. Best Buy is also running a similar deal (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 headphones: $349 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If the discounted AirPods Max are still a bit too rich for your blood, consider the Beats Studio3 headphones. Currently on sale for $180, the over-ear cans offer 22 hours of estimated battery life and Apple's W1 chip which allows for quick pairing with other Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 headphones: $349 $263 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If the discounted AirPods Max are still a bit too rich for your blood, consider the Beats Studio3 headphones. Currently on sale for $249, it's a 33% markdown from its usual pricing. The over-ear cans offer 22 hours of estimated battery life and Apple's W1 chip which allows for quick pairing with other Apple devices.