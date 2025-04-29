I found 3 outstanding AirPods deals in time for Mother's Day: Save up to $80 on AirPods Pro and Max!

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but it's not too late to get a great gift! If the mom in your life is an Apple fan, a new pair of AirPods could be the perfect gift, whether she prefers comfy over-ear headphones or ultra-portable earbuds. You can also take advantage of the sale and pick up a pair for yourself.

Right now, you can save up to $80 on a few top pairs of AirPods on Amazon. The AirPods Max are a great pick, pairing luxury build quality with top-tier audio and active noise cancelling.

Alternatively, if a pair to wear on the go is preferable, the AirPods Pro 2 could be the perfect fit. They feature silicone ear tips so they stay in place during workouts while also offering the same stellar audio quality and features you get on the AirPods Max, including ANC and even a built-in hearing aid feature!

Top 3 Mother's Day AirPods deals