I found 3 outstanding AirPods deals in time for Mother's Day: Save up to $80 on AirPods Pro and Max!

Searching for the perfect mother's day gift? Snag one on sale with these AirPods deals

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but it's not too late to get a great gift! If the mom in your life is an Apple fan, a new pair of AirPods could be the perfect gift, whether she prefers comfy over-ear headphones or ultra-portable earbuds. You can also take advantage of the sale and pick up a pair for yourself.

Right now, you can save up to $80 on a few top pairs of AirPods on Amazon. The AirPods Max are a great pick, pairing luxury build quality with top-tier audio and active noise cancelling.

Alternatively, if a pair to wear on the go is preferable, the AirPods Pro 2 could be the perfect fit. They feature silicone ear tips so they stay in place during workouts while also offering the same stellar audio quality and features you get on the AirPods Max, including ANC and even a built-in hearing aid feature!

Top 3 Mother's Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 feature a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.

Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Price check: $129 @ Apple | $99 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 at Amazon

These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. The best price is on the Starlight colorway, but all colors are deeply discounted.

Features: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, transparency mode, USB-C charging, case included.

Price check: $549 @ Apple w/ free engraving | $499 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 earned a rare 5 stars in our review. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls.

Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance

Our review: ★★★★★

Price check: $249 @ Apple | $169 @ Best Buy

Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Contributing Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist who has written for PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, and Laptop Mag on everything from gaming to smartwatches. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

