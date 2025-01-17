Our favorite Sony noise-cancelling headphones are up to 40% off now — 3 deals I'd add to my cart

Sony's line of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are known to offer fantastic sound quality and customizable controls. Plus, during the winter, over-ear style headphones do double duty as ear muffs.

If your ear can are due for a new year refresh yet you're strapped for cash, Sony headphone deals await you.

Currently, Amazon takes $65 off the Sony WH-CH720N model, dropping it to an all-time low prie of $84. Hands-down, this is one of the best headphones deals I've seen outside of Black Friday.

Browse: Sony headphone deals from $6 at Amazon

Although we didn't test them, I own the previous-gen Sony WH-C700N in my headphones collection and they sound great and are comfortable to wear.

The Sony WH-CH720N improves upon its predecessor with high-quality sound, Sony's Integrated Processor V1, multipoint connection for up to two devices, and up to 35 hours of battery life between charges.

If have room in your budget to splurge, you can get the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $328 ($71 off). These are one of the best headphones we've tested from Sony and recommend them to anyone looking for premium ear cans.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality.

Last but definitely not least, Sony's 2020 release WH-1000XM4 flagship headphones just dipped to $279 ($70 off) at Amazon. We normally don't recommend products more than 2 years old, but these are an exception.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for their excellent sound quality, powerful noise-cancelling performance, and light, comfortable frame.

Just about the only key differences between the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM5 are design and battery life. The latter has punchier sound so if that's important to you, choose wisely.

It's worth noting that you can always customize your sound using the equalizer in the Sony Headphones or JetAudio apps — both free for iOS and Android.

Amazon didn't put an expiration on these Sony headphone deals, so be sure to snag them while they're still live.

Today's best 3 Sony headphone deals

Lowest price Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $84 at Amazon Now $65 off, Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are cheaper than ever before. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720Ns feature high-quality sound, Sony's Integrated Processor V1, multipoint connection for up to two devices, and up to 35 hours of battery life between charges.