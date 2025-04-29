7 gaming headset deals I'd buy from Amazon's Gaming Week sale

See the top gaming headset deals from Amazon Gaming Week

White SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset with swappable batteries against blue gradient background.
Amazon Gaming Week features a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and other top-rated gaming headsets. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, SteelSeries)
Amazon Gaming Week features solid discounts on top-rated gaming headsets from Corsair, Hyper X, Razer, SteelSeries, and more. If you want to level up your gameplay with immersive audio and crystal clear in-game chat, don't sleep on Amazon Gaming Week's gaming headset deals.

One featured deal drops the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro to $275 ($74 off). This is one of the best wireless gaming headsets to buy if you want the option of swappable batteries.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its long battery life with interchangeable batteries, good built-in mic, and solid active noise cancelling.

Beyond PC, it works with PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, and mobile devices.

If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Amazon offers the Editor's Choice Award-winning SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 for $108 ($22 off). This gaming headset has more than 100 game audio presets, 360 Spatial Audio, and an AI-powered noise-cancelling retractable mic.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 (for Xbox) review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its lightweight, customizable design, comfortable earpads, and 60+ hour battery life. Wow!

Despite its slightly tinny microphone, the Arctis Nova 5 delivers great performance for the price.

And that's just two deals that caught my eye while browsing the sale. Here are the top seven gaming headset deals from Amazon Gaming Week:

Amazon gaming headset deals — Top deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X
Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $59 now $37 at Amazon

Amazon Gaming Week slices $22 off the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset. If you're looking for a lightweight gaming headset on a budget you can't go wrong with the BlackShark V2 X. Without sacrificing performance for price, the BlackShark V2 X offers amazing audio, superior mic clarity, and sound isolation approved by gaming pros.

Features: 50mm Razer TriForce driver, advanced passive noise cancellation, passive noise cancellation, surround sound, works with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One

Price check: Walmart $37

View Deal
Corsair Void RGB Elite
Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $109 now $69 at Amazon

This Amazon Gaming Week deal takes $40 off the Discord-certified Corsair Void RGB gaming headset. It lets you hear everything in 7.1 surround sound (PC only) from the lightest footsteps to the most thundering explosion.

Features: 50mm neodymium drivers, expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, 7.1 surround sound (for PC only), omnidirectional microphone with flip-up mute function

View Deal
HyperX Cloud III Wired
HyperX Cloud III Wired: was $99 now $89 at Amazon

Now $10 off, this wired version of the Cloud III offers all the same great specs as the wireless one at an even lower price. We reviewed the HyperX Cloud III Wired and we loved it thanks to the excellent battery life, performance, and comfort. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Features: 53mm drivers, s, DTS Spatial Audio, Ultra-Clear 10mm Microphone, works with PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129 now $109 at Amazon

Save $20 on the SteelSeries Nova 5X Wireless Gaming Headset with Xbox green headband accents. It features over 100 game audio presets, 360 Spatial Audio support, and an AI-powered noise-cancelling retractable mic. In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X review, we liked its lightweight, customizable design, comfortable earpads, and 60+ hour battery life. Despite its slightly tinny microphone, the Arctis Nova 5X delivers great performance for the price.

Cheaper option: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X for $97($33 off)

Features: 100+ game audio presets, 60-hour battery life, quick-switch wireless between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, Neodymium magnetic drivers, AI-powered noise cancelling retractable mic, 360 Spatial Audio for PC (Sonar Software) and PS5 (Tempest 3D audio), cross-platform compatibility via USB-dongle for Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch, Mac, VR, handhelds, and mobile devices.

Price check: GameStop $129

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro : was $349 now $275 at Amazon

Save $74 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset during Amazon Gaming Week. In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its long battery life with interchangeable batteries, good built-in mic, and solid active noise cancelling. Beyond PC, it works with PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, and mobile devices.

Cheaper option: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox for $179 ($70 off)

Features: 2 hot-swap batteries + fast charging, 40mm Neodymium drivers, Hi-Res certified GameDAC Gen 2, 360 Spatial Audio, AI-powered ClearCast Gen 2 retractable noise-cancelling microphone, height-adjustable rotating earcups, flexible suspension band

Price check: GameStop $299

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7: was $179 now $149 at Steelseries (RETIRED)

Save $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset. I own the Dragon Edition version and they sound fantastic when I'm gaming and on calls. The one complaint I have is that the only way to know how much battery life you have left is through beeping sounds.

Features: 40mm Neodymium drivers, retractable noise-canceling microphone, up to 38 hours of battery life, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, works with Mac/PC, PS4|PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

View Deal
Sony Inzone H9 Headset
Lowest price
Sony Inzone H9 Headset: was $299 now $198 at Amazon

Save $101 on Sony's Inzone H9 over-ear headphones for Amazon Gaming Week. These 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gaming headphones have a boom microphone and dual-sensor noise cancellation technology to block out noise, while the ambient mode lets you hear your environment as needed. The boom microphone can flip up to mute the mic.

Features: Spatial audio, up to 30 hours battery life, boom microphone, ambient mode, ANC, customizable EQ, 2.4GHz USB wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, PS5 and PC compatible, Discord-certified

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

