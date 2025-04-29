7 gaming headset deals I'd buy from Amazon's Gaming Week sale

Amazon Gaming Week features a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and other top-rated gaming headsets.

Amazon Gaming Week features solid discounts on top-rated gaming headsets from Corsair, Hyper X, Razer, SteelSeries, and more. If you want to level up your gameplay with immersive audio and crystal clear in-game chat, don't sleep on Amazon Gaming Week's gaming headset deals.

One featured deal drops the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro to $275 ($74 off). This is one of the best wireless gaming headsets to buy if you want the option of swappable batteries.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its long battery life with interchangeable batteries, good built-in mic, and solid active noise cancelling.

Beyond PC, it works with PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, and mobile devices.

If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Amazon offers the Editor's Choice Award-winning SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 for $108 ($22 off). This gaming headset has more than 100 game audio presets, 360 Spatial Audio, and an AI-powered noise-cancelling retractable mic.

In our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 (for Xbox) review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its lightweight, customizable design, comfortable earpads, and 60+ hour battery life. Wow!

Despite its slightly tinny microphone, the Arctis Nova 5 delivers great performance for the price.

And that's just two deals that caught my eye while browsing the sale. Here are the top seven gaming headset deals from Amazon Gaming Week:

Amazon gaming headset deals — Top deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $59 now $37 at Amazon Amazon Gaming Week slices $22 off the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset. If you're looking for a lightweight gaming headset on a budget you can't go wrong with the BlackShark V2 X. Without sacrificing performance for price, the BlackShark V2 X offers amazing audio, superior mic clarity, and sound isolation approved by gaming pros. Features: 50mm Razer TriForce driver, advanced passive noise cancellation, passive noise cancellation, surround sound, works with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One Price check: Walmart $37

Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $109 now $69 at Amazon This Amazon Gaming Week deal takes $40 off the Discord-certified Corsair Void RGB gaming headset. It lets you hear everything in 7.1 surround sound (PC only) from the lightest footsteps to the most thundering explosion. Features: 50mm neodymium drivers, expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, 7.1 surround sound (for PC only), omnidirectional microphone with flip-up mute function

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7: was $179 now $149 at Steelseries (RETIRED) Save $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset. I own the Dragon Edition version and they sound fantastic when I'm gaming and on calls. The one complaint I have is that the only way to know how much battery life you have left is through beeping sounds. Features: 40mm Neodymium drivers, retractable noise-canceling microphone, up to 38 hours of battery life, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, works with Mac/PC, PS4|PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS