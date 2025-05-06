Gaming earbuds are priced to move today, here are 5 deals I recommend from just $17

Casual and core gamers alike can agree that great sound is key to a truly immersive gaming experience. If you're searching for a means of improving in-game audio without the bulk of traditional headband-style headsets, gaming earbuds can be less cumbersome.

Oftentimes, less costly too.

For example, you can get the Asus ROG Cetra Gaming Earbuds for just $79 ($20 off) at Amazon.

This is the lowest price I've seen for these gaming-specific wireless earbuds in a while and one of the best gaming deals of the season.

With ROG Cetra gaming earbuds as part of your battlestation arsenal, you'll gain the edge over the competition. Asus engineers outfitted them with 20ms ultra-low latency, high-fidelity stereo sound, and pass-through charging. They have a rated battery life of 6- 8 hours of battery life on a full charge, so they're ideal for long gaming sessions.

If you don't mind spending more, here's how to score a sweet discount on our favorite gaming earbuds.

Right now, you can get the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for just $141 ( $18 off) from SteelSeries when you sign up for their newsletter. If you don't see an invitation on SteelSeries' website, scroll down to Get 10% off your purchase, enter your email address, and click subscribe. You'll receive a confirmation email and discount code from SteelSeries to apply at checkout.

These are just a few of the best gaming earbuds deals you can get if you want to heighten game awareness.

See all five of my recommended discounts below.

Best gaming earbuds deals from $39

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: was $159 now $141 at Steelseries (RETIRED)

Take $18 off the Editor's Choice SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds at SteelSeries when you sign up for the brand's newsletter. If you don't see an invitation on SteelSeries' website, scroll down to Get 10% off your purchase, enter your email address, and click subscribe. You'll receive a confirmation email and discount code from SteelSeries to apply at checkout.

In our SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review, our expert rated them 4.5 out of 5 stars for their comfortable, lightweight design, balanced, clean audio, and effective active noise-cancellation. Although they thought the built-in mic could be better, the Arctis GameBuds' great battery life and gaming-specific audio presets are welcome features.

Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro Gaming Earbuds
Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro Gaming Earbuds: was $50 now $45 at Amazon

Amazon offers a modest $5 discount on the top-selling Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro Gaming Earbuds. They're technically in-ear monitors, but are great for gaming due to their high-quality sound fidelity, great fits, and isolation. More than 2,000 people bought these in-ear monitors last month, which have an average review rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Happy customers praise the Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro's audio clarity for enhanced game awareness, noise-cancelling performance, and excellent value for the price.

Asus ROG Cetra Gaming Earbuds
Asus ROG Cetra Gaming Earbuds: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

Now $20 off, Asus ROG Cetra Gaming Earbuds offer low-latency wireless sound, active noise-cancellation (ANC), and up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 27 with the included charging case). Rated IPX4 water resistant and featuring fast charging, ROG Cetra gaming earbuds work with PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

Sony INZONE Buds
Sony INZONE Buds: was $200 now $175 at Sony

For a limited time, score a sweet discount on Sony Inzone Buds when you buy them directly from Sony. Here's how:

Take $25 off your purchase of $100 or more when you sign up for Sony's newsletter. You should see an invitation to join their mailing list when you visit the Sony website. If not, scroll down to the bottom of the page to sign up.

This offer ends June 30, 2025.

PowerA Peely Wired Earbuds
PowerA Peely Wired Earbuds: was $19 now $17 at Amazon

Amazon is slashing $2 off these officially licensed PowerA Peely Wired Earbuds for Nintendo Switch. Featuring 8mm drivers, a low-profile 3.5mm right-angle connector, and an in-line microphone with a switch to mute, these are the best cheap headphones you can get for the Switch. It includes a bonus Fortnite virtual item and a matching Peely-inspired drawstring bag.

