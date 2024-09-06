Prime Big Deal Days 2024: All you need to know about Amazon's October Prime Day sale and what to expect

Amazon is holding a second Prime Day sale in October and Prime members have tons of bargains to look forward to next month. As its name implies, big deals will be on the menu to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Consider it the appetizer to the main course of the holiday shopping season we all know to be Black Friday.

As Amazon announced in late August, its Prime Big Deals Days shopping event will return in October 2024. During last year's Prime Day October event, we saw tons of fantastic deals on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, wearables, and more. This year, expect to see more of the same.

In a follow-up news release Wednesday, Amazon addressed Prime Big Deal Day FAQs like "What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?", "When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?" and "Do I need to be a Prime member to shop deals for Prime Big Deal Days?".

Here's all you need to know about Amazon's October Prime Day sale and what to expect.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Like Amazon's annual Prime Day event, the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days is bound to offer the lowest prices of the year on today's most coveted tech.

Naturally, Amazon's best-selling hardware will be heavily in the spotlight. If you want to start or upgrade your smart home setup or shop for gifts early this year, Amazon's October Prime Day sale is not to be missed.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Amazon has yet to spill the tea on the run dates of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, however, the retailer doesn't stray too far from consistency.

Last year's October Prime Day was on Oct 10-11, so we expect Prime Big Deal Days to happen around those same dates next month. Amazon is expected to announce the calendar dates of Prime Big Deals Days 2024 within the coming weeks.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Big Deal Days?

While Prime Big Deal Days is open to everyone to window shop, an Amazon Prime membership affords you access to deals.

Amazon Prime costs $139 annually and $14.99 for monthly subscribers and includes a complimentary 30-day free trial. College students get a 6-month trial of Prime and will be billed $7.49 per month, or $69 per year should they decide to continue beyond the trial period.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days?

I've been covering Amazon's major sales for 6 years and here's my prediction. Amazon's forthcoming Prime Big Deal Days savings event will offer the lowest prices of the year on laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more.

Amazon's Alexa-enabled Fire tablets, Kindle e-Readers, Echo smart display, and Fire TVs will also see massive discounts.

Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in all countries?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is open to bargain hunters all worldwide.

Like last year, this year's Prime Big Deal Days is scheduled to take place in 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.