Prime Big Deal Days 2024 dates announced, get ready for Amazon's big fall sale

Amazon finally let the cat out of the bag about the return of its October Prime Day sale. Prime Big Deal Days dates are set for Oct. 8-9 as Amazon announced Tuesday. Amazon's October Prime Day deals go live on Oct. 8 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT, so block your calendars and set your timers accordingly.

Like last year's Amazon fall event, Prime Big Deal Days will offer early holiday discounts for bargain hunters. Don't want to wait? Shop epic Amazon deals starting today and save up to 55% on select Amazon devices like the Fire Max 11 tablet, Luna gaming controller bundles, and the 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. What's more, earn up to 10% back on select Alexa-enable devices when you use your Prime Card at checkout.

Amazon's generosity doesn't stop there. For a limited time, Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. This way, you can stream your favorite songs ad-free, anytime, anywhere. Listen to music on all your devices with the Amazon Music app or on your laptop via music.amazon.com. Or, stream from Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Fire Max 11 or Echo Pop.

Not a Prime member? Sign up for Amazon Prime before October's Prime Big Deal Days start to access Amazon's motherlode of deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers 30-days of Prime for free. You can cancel your membership at any time. Prime Student offers a free 6-month free trial and $7.49 per month thereafter. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 will be available to Prime members Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and Turkey. Japan's Prime Big Deal Days kicks off later in October with details to be revealed within the coming weeks.