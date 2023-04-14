Forget the Apple headset! AR Glasses are back from the dead (report)

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could finally see Apple's augmented reality glasses sometime in 2026 or 2027.

In his report, Kuo said Apple is working on a new MetaLens technology that will replace traditional plastic lenses. Kuo shared that "Metalens offers the advantages of lower cost and reduced height vs. existing plastic lenses."

采鈺為Apple 2024年採用超透鏡 (Metalens) 之主要受益者；歌爾股份為值得關注的概念股 / VisEra is the primary beneficiary of Apple’s metalens adoption in 2024, with Goertek as a concept stock worth watchinghttps://t.co/9EYdkh84JFApril 13, 2023 See more

When should we start seeing MetaLens tech

In his report, Kuo says we could first start seeing the MetaLens tech with "Face ID covers for the iPad Pro next year and potentially the iPhone in 2025 and 2026." Kuo seems to believe that Apple will slowly roll out the new technology and then spread it across its ecosystem, finally ending up in the long-awaited Apple AR glasses.

Although it is expected that Apple's Reality Pro headset will officially debut at WWDC 2023 on June 5, with a launch date announced later this year, the Reality Pro headset is very different than the upcoming MetaLens AR glasses as it appears that the MetaLens glasses are meant to replace traditional glasses and provide users with

an overlay on reality based on their surroundings. Kind of like a heads-up display pilot use when flying fighter jets or a more advanced version of the ill-fated Google Glass.

Kuo is one of the most reliable Apple prognosticators around, but even those inside Apple might not be able to say with certainty whether this product will see the light of day in 3-4 years, so take these rumors with a grain of salt. Apple's success or failure with its fledgling effort in the AR/VR space may chart the course for its AR glasses, which may not bode well for them as even Apple employees are reportedly worried about the mixed-reality headset.

Rest assured we'll keep you updated on all of the latest details regarding Apple's various AR and VR efforts as they emerge.