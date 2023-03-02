This rumored Apple VR headset feature is an absolute game changer — here’s why

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about Apple’s VR headset, but this patent shows probably one of the biggest sleeper hit features — Continuity.

It’s a word that Apple bats around a lot for its seamless device experience, but in the realm of a VR/AR system, it gets really interesting. Let me explain.

Extending your reality

(Image credit: WIPO)

For those uninitiated, Continuity is the feature that allows Apple users to seamlessly work between devices. Key examples are the Universal Clipboard allowing you to copy from an iPhone and paste on a MacBook, or Sidecar giving you a second display to your laptop on the iPad.

But with Continuity on Apple’s VR headset, Apple’s patent shows it’s about to get a whole lot deeper with something called “ Multi-Device Continuity for use with Extended Reality (XR) Systems .”

With this patent, Apple is highlighting some fascinating ways it could work with a headset in the mix, all based on the reported eye tracking that’s built-in. Examples include a user being able to look at an email on an iPhone screen and with a hand gesture expand it to a larger virtual display, and looking at a HomePod to transfer music playback.

Most interesting to me has to be the option to expand a Mac’s display beyond its borders by putting “accessory windows” just outside the boundaries of the screen. This “extended reality environment” sounds like a dream to me using Final Cut Pro and having the various video and audio leveling windows scattered around the outside.

(Image credit: WIPO)

Outlook

This places the Apple Reality Pro nicely within the world of Apple devices, rather than being a standalone system. We also found out that it will not require an iPhone to be paired to it for activation or functionality.

The possibilities here are seriously tempting in regards to expanding usability beyond the standard array VR headset features — expanding into something you could very well be productive using.

So, color me excited for WWDC in June, which is what the rumor mill is pointing towards!