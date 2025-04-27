Apple’s smart glasses are coming—but you’ll have to wait a while

Apple may not have had a huge success with its Vision Pro VR headset, but it's still planning on something big for smart glasses.

There were concerns earlier in the year that the AR glasses Apple was working on would be scrapped, but that is not the case.

The Apple smart glasses, code-named N50, are still a work in progress, according to a report from Bloomberg. These glasses, however, reportedly won't be ready for the public for quite some time.

These Apple smart glasses won't just be for experiencing augmented reality. The company reportedly plans on having the smart glasses function with Apple Intelligence.

Although Apple Intelligence has yet to be the great feature the company hyped it up to be when it was revealed last year, Apple still intends for it to play a big part in the future of its devices. The company is currently developing a new pair of AirPods with cameras integrated into them, which would take in data from the surrounding areas and feed that into Apple Intelligence.

Still, Apple did a recent internal shuffle with its team in order to get its next big AI feature up and running. That would be the overhauled Siri, which would act like a fully functional AI assistant.

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses (Image credit: N/A)

Meta is the main company to beat.

The smart glasses market is currently dominated by Meta. More than two million Ray-Ban smart glasses have been sold since their launch in October 2023. And there's little sign of Meta slowing down.

Meta is currently working on its Gen 3 Ray-Ban smart glasses. It's likely that the new version of the glasses will come out in the fall, sometime after the Meta Connect 2025 event, which is September 17 and 18.

As for the features, there is some speculation that the Gen 3 version will come with some sort of display in the glasses themselves. There are also rumors of a neural wristband, which Meta showed off with its Orion smart glasses. The wristband would act as a wireless controller to interact with the glasses. These Gen 3 Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses should continue to stay at the same price of $300, although that could change due to the current trade war between the U.S. and China.

Meta also has plans for a higher-end pair of smart glasses. Codenamed "Hypernova" according to Bloomberg, these glasses will have a panel that will act as a screen to look at photos and apps. Since it has this display panel, the price of the glasses will reportedly start at $1,000.