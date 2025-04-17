This may be the best look at Apple's smaller, cheaper, Vision Pro yet

Rumors about Apple's next mixed reality headset are heating up, now with the first images of what could be the "Vision Air."

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that Apple is getting ready to launch two follow-up headsets to the Apple Vision Pro. One is intended to be a lighter, more budget-friendly model.

Now, a new leak spotted on X appears to give us our first look at that headset, plus its potential name: the Apple Vision Air.

See also: Best laptop deals in April 2025

"Apple Vision Air" charger images leak

On Wednesday, an X user by the name of "Kosutami" posted images of what appears to be the redesigned power connector for Apple's next headset. While that might seem like a minor leak, it reveals quite a bit about the Vision Pro's successor, which Kosutami hinted at, saying it might not be called the Pro "but you can Air it out."

Sorry, forgot to send this out. pic.twitter.com/MA2pyUerbBApril 16, 2025

This new power connector resembles the one on the Vision Pro, but with one major change: the color.

While it's too soon to say how accurate this design is, this cable looks like a pretty polished prototype and features a black metallic finish and black braided cable. Could this be a hint that the Vision Air will come in more colors besides just white?

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kosutami seems to think so, noting in their post that it "all comes with iPhone 5-era black- which looks like graphite dark blue."

Our next friend in the Vision lineup is so thin, features titanium to reduce weight, including the connectors and the battery, and all comes with iPhone 5-era black- which looks like graphite dark blue. And be noted: this might not called as ---Pro but you can Air it out.April 16, 2025

Kosutami's posts also support prevailing rumors that Apple's next headset will have a noticeably lower weight, which was a literal pain point for the Vision Pro.

These posts point to the use of titanium as part of that effort to create a much lighter headset, so Apple could be completely rethinking the materials it uses with the Vision Air. Of course, some of the weight loss will also probably come in the form of scrapping the flashy front display seen on the Vision Pro.

It's neat, or perhaps creepy, to see someone's eyes while they're wearing the headset, but it's definitely not a feature many users will care about sacrificing if it means a lighter, less expensive design.

What we know about the Vision Air so far

It's still unclear when exactly Apple is planning to unveil its new headsets, but it's absolutely possible we could see an announcement before the end of the year, especially with more and more leaks and rumors escaping.

Apple unveiled the original Vision Pro at WWDC 2023, so there's a chance it could launch the next two headsets in a similar manner at WWDC 2025, which is slated to kick off on June 9.

We're expecting the Vision Air to feature a design similar to the Vision Pro, but with some significant changes including a lower weight, a thinner chassis, and likely no front-facing display. The leaked images above seem to indicate it will still need a tethered battery.

However, it's also possible the Vision Air may need to be tethered to a MacBook. Earlier rumors stated that at least one of the two upcoming headsets will require a wired MacBook connection, but it's still unclear whether or not that's the Vision Air.